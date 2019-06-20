Lost Android Data After Update? Best Ways To Recover Deleted Files After Android Update





While updating your Android OS or after update, have you ever come across data loss situation? This situation might be irritating and you will get surprised of what had happened, right?





Though you only have updated the OS of your Android phone but suddenly data loss happens that you never expected.





Now this situation is not only with you but several times, I myself had encountered the same problem. No matter whatever the situation caused by but it really irritates user and at that moment, nothing goes on mind of what to do?





Several types of question come on mind but you are helpless as you need those data back but how?





Just be relax, cool down and don’t worry.





This is because whatever data you have lost or erased from Android phone while updating can be recovered.





We all know that whenever any update occurs then we all are in hurry to update on our phones because its not only an update but it comes with several improvements like some new features, bug fixes and more.





But whenever you update your Android phone, be careful about your data because it always creates troubles for user and user end up losing their essential data. In this situation, user want to know how to recover lost files after Android update.





Some common reasons of data loss from Android phone





Though its clear that after updating Android phone, data loss happens but apart from it, there are other reasons as well. Maybe you have come across previously but still you should have a knowledge about it. Some common causes include:





· Unintentionally deleting files from Android phone

· Virus attack or malware infection

· Phone stolen or dropped somewhere or water damage





What are the methods to recover missing data from Android after update?





Now let us go through the recovery methods and see which one works for you to get back deleted data after updating Android phone.





One thing you should know that whenever you try to update your Android phone, it may be from Kitkat to Lollipop or from Marshmallow to Nougat or others, data loss is a common situation to occur.





Method 1: Get back deleted data from Google backup





The easiest and simplest way to get back lost data from Android after update is using Google account. You might also familiar with Google Drive that allows you to store important data up to 15GB and is easy to safe to use.





Therefore, you just need to follow the below steps:





· Open https://google.com/drive on browser or if its preinstalled-on phone then go to it

· You can see the list of files saved on it. Select the files that you want to restore

· At last, select Download option and your files will be restored on phone





Method 2: Get back disappeared files from Android SD card after update





SD card is an important part on Smartphone and it gives you more space to store your important files. So you have also kept your important data on it and its another useful way through which you can get back your deleted files from Android phone.





Therefore, what you have to do is:





· First, connect your card reader to PC after inserting your SD card on it

· Now scan the SD card and check the files you are looking for

· When you see the files, tap on Save option





If these steps don’t work for you then you can find more on Android SD Card Recovery: Retrieve Deleted Files from Android SD Card





Method 3: Recover disappeared files from Android after update without backup





When you don’t have any backup then also there is nothing to worry because still you have the chance to get back the lost files from Android. Android Data Recovery is one of the best and most recommended solution where you can easily retrieve deleted files from Android after update. Whatever data you have lost like photos, contacts, call history, videos, text messages, WhatsApp messages, audio files etc , they all are recovered.





This tool is easy to use and supports every Android device like Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, Sony, Huawei, HTC, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus and Android OS as well. Therefore, you only have to Download Android Data Recovery and recover lost files from Android after update.





Extra tip: Backup Android data to avoid any kind of data loss situation in future





Backup is important and I hope you might know about it. If you are familiar with this word then you might maintain a backup of all your essential files. If you are still thinking then just wait, work on creating backup of all-important files now and be relax free for future.





I would like to tell that there are several backup options where you can store your files as long you can and also you don’t have to worry about any kind of data loss in future.





In this context, I want to introduce about Android Data Backup & Restore tool that is an effective program to backup all your crucial stuffs from Android phone and whenever required, using it can restore the content. You can backup messages, contacts, call logs, photos, videos etc from Android phone without worry.





Conclusion





Therefore, I hope whatever methods discussed in this blog will definitely help you to retrieve deleted data from Android after update. Also don’t forget to back your important data in safe place so that you don’t have to face trouble situation.