Mobile App Development in 2020 – Top 5 Trends

Over the last few years, the mobile app market has grown at an unprecedented rate and in 2020, the market revenue is expected to be around 2,561 million USD. The current year will see more companies and developers embracing the latest Android and iOS mobile app development trends for business benefits.





These trends can be treated as a yardstick by developers to design value-adding apps. What the following trends underline is the fact that mobile phone apps are getting feature-rich with modern functionalities for user convenience and highly productive from the business perspective.





Leveraging 5G

With 4G showing concerning signs of getting overburdened, the experience of using mobile apps would be elevated with 5G. All advantages of 4G will be multiplied and its pitfalls eliminated as mobile app developers immerse themselves in building the roadmap to harness the power of 5G.





Better gaming experience: 5G is expected to provide about a 10X decrease in end-to-end latency. This will help in redefining multiplayer, cloud-based gaming experience by eliminating the current connectivity issues that gamers experience. To sum it up:





● 5G will lead to faster downloading of apps and gaming packages.

● The connectivity advantage would reduce user need to search for Wi-Fi networks to search and download games.





Richer user experience: Lower latencies and ultra-fast network of 5G would enable mobile app developers to level-up user experience with unbeatable interfaces. As a result:





● There would be less buffering time to make the app more responsive and deliver an immersive experience.

●It would be easier to provide updates and upgrades which would further help in enhancing app performance.





The possibilities of cloud-based apps: 5G cloud-based apps will have improved functionalities that lead to enhanced productivity, lower IT costs, and tighter security. This is because:





●5G connectivity allows apps to be effortlessly integrated with other cloud-hosted technologies, leading to better functional efficiency and collaboration among users.





●Worries about the limited device storage capacity will be eliminated since the apps are cloud-hosted, virtually eliminating threats of data loss and security breaches.





Harnessing Emerging Technologies

New-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Virtual Reality (VR) are foraying into all segments including mobile app development. Using these in 2020, developers can deliver machine-assisted personalized experiences on mobile apps.





Increased convenience with AI and ML: The analytical and decision-making capabilities of apps with AI and ML help businesses with better marketing moves. Here’s how:





● Intelligent mobile apps can provide genuine insights into user demands and hence businesses can cater to their target audience better with customized experiences.





● AI can be used to build voice-recognition features in apps for added convenience. This cuts down on the manual effort of the user in engaging with the application.





Virtual and Augmented Reality: In 2020, AR and VR will be used by mobile app developers to create matchless experiences for users. As a result:

● Developers can create unmatched real-life experiences in the realm of mobile gaming, education, health apps, etc. to build a solid user base and brand loyalty.





● Business-related apps would get more productive by efficient facilitation of meetings and teleconferences that leads to low travel requirements and time-saving.





Integration with IoT: Mobile app developers can save substantial development time by using IoT capabilities. IoT would allow them to leverage real-time data and location-based services for efficient app development. Because of this





● Users can interact with other devices with a single interface, getting them a step closer to smart homes and cities.

●These apps would be used for security and protection of users’ belongings, since IoT apps integrate seamlessly with security cameras, smart locks, etc.





Digital Wallets

The e-commerce and online banking sectors will see new heights in 2020 and with that, there would be a tremendous surge in the number of mobile wallets. Also, m-commerce would receive a major boost with the likes of Google Wallet and Apple Pay contributing significantly.





Rise of cryptocurrency wallets: Mobile app developers would build more user-friendly cryptocurrency wallets. The high growth can be estimated from the fact that they have increased from 6.7 million in 2016 to 42 million in 2019. Therefore, it is expected that:





● Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology will be used to build mobile wallets that lead to more secure transactions by eliminating third-party transaction facilitators.





● The ease of use of cryptocurrency wallet apps will further fuel their growth in the coming days.





AI-based wallets: In 2020, app developers would widely use AI to develop intelligent digital wallet apps for automating recurring payments of the user. AI in apps is capable of handling voice instructions of the user that reduces their manual efforts. As a result:





● This will lead to auto voice bill payments of utilities, mortgage, insurance, and others.





● Voice-enabled apps will allow users to keep track of their finances.





Near-field communication (NFC) payment: NFC payments are popular since they allow the exchange of small amounts of encrypted data between two electronic devices to facilitate instant transfer of funds. Therefore, this year:





● NFCs-enabled digital mobile wallets will let users make instant payments through a simple process with just a mere tap of their device’s screen.

● Mobile app developers would depend on high-level encryption to makes the payments more secure.

On-demand Apps

The insatiable demand for customized services leads to the rise in the number of on-demand apps for food delivery service, laundry service, and the like. On-demand apps are a great platform for businesses to connect with their customers directly and offer tailored engagements.





Focus on analytics: On-demand apps rely heavily on analytics, so developers get insights into the user preferences and behavior. This year, businesses will use on-demand apps to

● To tweak their offerings as per the likes and dislikes of users, leading to higher wallet share.

● Track user behavior in order to introduce customized updates and upgrades.





User experience: Since on-demand apps are targeted to a specific customer segment, it’s easy for developers to work on the app UI/UX for better user engagement. The benefits being:





● User feedback after every session would provide regular insights for improvement.

● User data would be secured with modern security features to prevent any unintended usage.





Customer support: In 2020, businesses and developers would invest more in improving the customer service of on-demand apps. This is because:





● On-demand apps usually offer live chat with a service agent to offer instant resolutions.

● Easy access to customer history makes it easy for the service agent to offer effective resolutions.

Enhanced Mobile App Security

This year, app security would be a major concern for developers’, and they would leverage the best technologies to make mobile apps as secure as possible to avoid business loss and user trust.

Data Encryption: Encryption would be used to protect user data by converting it into unreadable, jumbled codes to prevent it from being misused. The reasons are:

● Data encryption adds to the confidence of the users and reassures them against the misuse of their private information.

● With encrypted apps, even if any hacker breaks through the phone security code, they still can’t view the app data.





Stringent testing method: Thorough testing of mobile apps is critical before their release. It confirms the standards of the app’s functionalities and checks for their resistance to security threats. Therefore:

● App developers would rely on the best practices to identify and resolve all security loopholes.

● Time-consuming testing methods would be replaced with AI-based testing tools and techniques.





Collaboration among cybersecurity developers: The app security segment would get more traction with the collaboration of different cybersecurity experts who would create-open source libraries for the benefit of developers. What this means is:





● Insights from best minds would help developers build robust app security infrastructures.

● Developers would also explore the possibilities of ML-based protection to identify and tackle app threats.





The mobile app development trends suggest that 2020 will be an exciting year for the industry and all its stakeholders – developers, businesses, and users. Application of these trends will certainly help mobile app developers to build apps that deliver real value to users.