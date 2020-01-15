Modern Graphic Design: Important Stages to Follow

Doing a high-quality designing job demands a systematic approach and time management as much as the work meets all the client requirements. There is a lot of ways to do that effectively. Here are the 7 important creative graphic design process stages Step 1: Study the Client’s needs Understand the client’s requirements from the brief and make plans to achieve that goal. Clarify all the details.

Make a clear picture of what message is trying to pass on to the people and what medium like taglines, photography, etc. they want to use.

A detailed design brief can make sure everything looks like the way the customer wants it.

Step 2: Research Research is a necessary part of the process. In the first stage, you need to understand about the company history, brand image in public, related market trends and competitors. The designs can’t have similarities with its competitors.

The second stage is the analysis of the targeted audience. The age, gender, income, location, lifestyle, and even very small details could be useful. If you understand your audience correctly, then you can send the right message to attract them.

Step 3: Brainstorm After gaining the idea about the client, the industry and the targeted audience, the graphic designer can have a thought process. Note down every idea you get on paper, mobile phone or anywhere you like.

Make sure all of those ideas are recorded somewhere. Maybe the best solution for your trouble can come from that list.

Step 4: Sketch Sketching a design before you showing the designs made using illustrator. Because if that got rejected, then that will be a waste of time.

The sketches and mockups require minimalistic details like the shape of a logo or how the website will look, etc. therefore, you can create more alternatives in a short period and customers get to choose from a wide variety of options.

Step 5: Concept Development In this stage, you should make some concept ideas. You can give four or five concepts for the customer. The number can be varied according to the project.

Each concept can be presented for the customer and explain how they are going to increase the client’s business. Your acquired knowledge can be useful for this.

The rejected concepts can have valuable elements and also they can give more insight into the consumer. That can have used for the designing of the approved concept.

Step 6: Revisions After approving one concept the revision stage begins. In this, the designer can check the design meets the customer’s needs. Maybe the customers want you to add elements from other designs to the selected design or submit entirely new designs.

You should openly talk about what are the best designs for your client. And your suggestion should be based on your research. The balance between the customer’s satisfaction and the design’s effectiveness is crucial.

Step 7: Completion Make the final changes and make sure your client is satisfied with the design.

Get approval from the client and send the final files. The project is completed.



