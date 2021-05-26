25 Motivational Quotes To Nurture A Positive Mindset

We have been taught about writing motivational quotes in our notebooks since our schooldays. They are often seen at the top of articles and blogs, even social media captions to create an embezzling effect on the audience. They are like packets of tiny wisdom and prudence that have been articulated by those who excelled at life.

They have long been the source of motivation and encouragement for individuals. Quotes from famous personalities, scientists, and influential beings make an everyday appearance in our life.

The internet is brimming with motivational quotes and the list goes on for infinity but here is a list of the quotes that have brought about the positive change in the life of millions-

We can overcome every hurdle of life if we consume an ounce of motivation every day, Here are 25 motivational quotes that nurture a positive mindset-

"The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." -Nelson Mandela

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” - Barack Obama

"You should never view your challenges as a disadvantage. Instead, it's important for you to understand that your experience facing and overcoming adversity is actually one of your biggest advantages," - Michelle Obama

“Be so busy improving yourself that you have no time to criticize others.” – Chetan Bhagat

“The only way that we can live is if we grow. The only way we can grow is if we change. The only way we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we are exposed is if we throw ourselves into the open.” — C. Joybell

“If you always put limits on everything you do, physical or anything else, it will spread into your work and into your life. There are no limits. There are only plateaus, and you must not stay there, you must go beyond them.” – Bruce Lee

“Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.” – John Wooden

“First forget inspiration. Habit is more dependable. Habit will sustain you whether you're inspired or not. Habit will help you finish and polish your stories. Inspiration won't. Habit is persistence in practice.” ―Octavia Butler

“A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.” – Winston Churchill

"The reason we struggle with insecurity is because we compare our behind-the-scenes with everyone else’s highlight reel." —Steve Furtick

“When one door of happiness closes, another opens, but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one that has been opened for us.” — Helen Keller

“You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”– Maya Angelou

“To raise new questions, new possibilities, to regard old problems from a new angle, requires creative imagination and marks a real advance in science.” - Albert Einstein

"Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life--think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success." -Swami Vivekananda

“Don’t be intimidated by what you don’t know. That can be your greatest strength and ensure that you do things differently from everyone else.” - Sara Blakely

“If you’re not making some notable mistakes along the way, you’re certainly not taking enough business and career chances.” - Sallie Krawcheck

“Every day, there are 1,440 minutes. That means we have 1,440 daily opportunities to make a positive impact.”- Les Brown

“If you want to make a permanent change, stop focusing on the size of your problems and start focusing on the size of you!” -T. Harv Eker

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people’s thinking.” – Steve Jobs

“I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” – Michael Jordan

“I don’t believe in happy endings, but I do believe in happy travels, because ultimately, you die at a very young age, or you live long enough to watch your friends die. It’s a mean thing, life.” – George Clooney

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference. –Robert Frost

I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions. –Stephen Covey

When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left and could say, I used everything you gave me. –Erma Bombeck

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you.” —Walt Whitman