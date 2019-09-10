In this article, I will explain the habits and systems that successful job seekers do to network like a boss.





We live in a social society and it is likely that every change in your life was influenced by other people:





The occupation you select

The job you take

The key steps in your career are largely determined by the people you meet and talk to at those critical decision points in your life.





In fact, at every crossroad in your life there is usually someone standing there pointing you in one direction or another.





In school you had a counsellor and in your personal life your friends gave you suggestions.





What about work life and career?





Who is guiding you in the right direction?





And more importantly... what do successful job seekers do to attract and land dream jobs?

Successful people network all the time





Yes, it's true. Successful job seekers network all the time. Meeting new people, introducing themselves and handing out their business cards to potential friends or acquaintances.





There are certain habits which are easy to implement and can give you big rewards over time.





Inform all your friends and family that you're looking for that specific job that you have chosen

Never eat alone – meet up with people and talk about your problem of finding a job

Publish your availability on all your social-media websites

Ask people to help you find that job





Companies hire people they know

People like to do business with people they know.





They like to socialize and interact with people with whom they are familiar. And they like to recommend people they trust.





Fully 85% of all best jobs in the world are filled as the result of a third party recommendation.





Petri, at DreamMaker says that the best networkers are never unemployed for very long.





Networking like a boss is 100 percent doable but, in order to do so, you must work on ALL the habits on the list.





Here are the main exercises you can use to improve your habits, networking, career and business.





Exercise 1





Ground rules - Be open, smile and ask a lot of questions.

Never eat alone – book a lunch or dinner with friends you haven't seen in a long time, make sure each day you meet at least 1 person and discuss your situation with them, ask them for advice

Have business cards - create simple and straightforwards cards that you can give away.

Take notes - it's useful to make either a mental or written note about what the other person said was important to them. Whether it's fishing or travelling. This way, you can always start the next conversation about their favorite topic.

Follow up - call your contacts sometimes to ask them for an opinion on something.

Call all your friends and tell them you're looking for a specific job

Get connected - on social media, this way they will follow your story and get to know you.

Publish your job search to your social-media friends

Quality not quantity - focus on getting to know quality people, not quantity of people.





In this article, you have learned 9 practical action habits you can do to improve your career and life.





Do they resonate with you as doable?





Which thing in particular will you take action on right away?





Do you think it’s manipulative or acceptable to make new friends?





These are the kind of question you need to ask yourself. This will help you get clear on your beliefs, what you want and the direction your life will take.



