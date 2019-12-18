9 Amazing Passive Income Ideas To Make Money In 2020

“How to make passive income in 2020?” – Have you ever thought about making a passive income? Well, many people are earning so well through passive income.





There are so many options for passive income. And I have added some passive income streams to my portfolio also. I would like to share my experiences and various passive income streams with you in this current post.





After seeing the inflation, I think instead of depending on a single source of income one must create multiple sources of income. But if you are busy with your 9-5 job, passive income will be a great option for you.





How to make passive income 2020? Easy Tips

Do you think passive income means earning money without any efforts and work? Well, it’s true. But it needs initial efforts. Basically there are 2 ways to make passive income. To create passive income one should either invest little money or little time. If You have time then utilise your time to make passive income. But if you are doing a job then you can invest your money. Find out ways to make smart moves with your money.





Take simple steps to earn more income passively

Well, if you are ready to put initial efforts then all the doors will open for you to make passive income. So first analyse whether you are ready to invest your time or your money. This is the first step you should take while thinking about how to make passive income in your 20s.

9 Practical ways to make passive income in 2020

I’m learning to be frugal. For me earning money and saving money both are equally important. And in my 20s now I’ve come across many passive income options. Let me elaborate on some passive income streams-









1. Sell ebooks and earn passive income in 2020

Do you write frequently? Do you want to know how to make passive income in your 20s through ebooks? Well, e-books are one of the best passive income streams. E-books are also known as digital books. Which are usually available in PDF format on online platforms. Choose a topic in which you have tremendous knowledge and interest. Then create a PDF file. Publish your e-book book online. The best thing about selling e-book is you can decide your own price. Decide the price of your e-book and start to sell. If anyone wants to buy your book you will get paid for your e-book. Then they will have access to that e-book.





How I have earned passive income through ebooks?





I have earned pennies by selling e-books. If you invest some time to create an e-book, you can sell it online. It needs initial efforts to write your e-book. As I have earned money from selling e-books. I would like to share how I earned. Instamojo is the online platform which I used to publish my e-books. I was preparing for competitive exams. So I was reading a newspaper and I was aware of all the current affairs. Then I created current affairs ebook. I signed up and listed my e-books in digital goods category without any fees. And I shared the link of my ebook on different platforms like Facebook page, Instagram page etc. Figure out such online platforms where you can list your ebook without paying any amount. And sell e-books to earn passive income.





2. Earn pennies through photography





Are you thinking how to make passive income in your 20s through photography? You can earn passive income just by clicking pictures. Isn’t it a brilliant idea? Yes, there are some websites, blogs and some magazines get their photos from stock photo websites. You can upload your photos on such stock photo websites. If anyone downloads your photos then you will earn commission on every download.





How to earn well through photography?

In this also you can choose a particular niche. If you like to click nature pictures, you can submit only nature pictures. Here your niche will be ‘nature’. Choosing a particular topic will help you to build your audience. Which results in earning more passive income through photography. If you are interested in modelling then you can share your own photos. Try out different poses and looks. This is a one-time effort. Click good photos and upload it once. And earn a commission. There are many websites where you can upload photos and earn. For example- Shutterstock, Getty Images, iStock, Stocksy etc. On these online platforms, you will earn commission from 20% to 75%.





3. Affiliate marketing can be a good source of passive income

In simple words, without creating a product you can sell other's products and earn money. This is known as affiliate marketing. Here you can earn in 2 ways i.e. Pay Per Click and Pay Per Sale. But most of the affiliate programmes offer pay per sale. I have a little bit of experience in affiliate marketing. I tried out other affiliate programmes also like Amazon, Flipkart, Cluelinks etc. Cluelinks is the online platform where you can get many brands, many products. These are huge and popular companies and one can earn good passive income. First, you need to sign up for affiliate programmes. After sing up, you will be able to sell products by sharing links. And earn a commission on each sale.





Earn recurring revenue through affiliate marketing

I have come across some affiliate programmes which can generate recurring revenue. I must say this is the best option for passive income. Here you will earn money every time when someone renews their subscription. Here I would like to share an example to bring clarity to you. Suppose if you are a broker and help me to get one rented house. Then whenever I pay my monthly rent to the owner of the house, you will get a commission from that house owner. This is called as recurring revenue. Well, the above example is related to offline passive income. But I’ve come across some online platforms like ClickBank, Blue Host, Hostgator etc. These are all good options to earn recurring revenue. This will help you to earn more and build your wealth in 20s.





4. Make passive income through selling online courses or videos

Now everyone is switching from offline to online platforms. Even students are looking for online courses/videos to learn new things. One can earn really a good income by creating online courses or videos. YouTube is a very popular platform to share video content and earn. Your interest and knowledge will help you to earn passive income on YouTube. Choose a topic which you like and express your views through videos. You can choose any particular topic which helps you to grow on YouTube to earning money.

My experience of exploring online platform to make passive income

Do you know even I created 4 YouTube channels with different niches. To be honest, the first 3 channels were failed. And finally, the 4th channel was good! So, I suggest you to have patience when it comes to making passive income. I’ve realised that we can’t earn immediately it takes time. Well, Udemy is also another popular platform to earn passive income. Create online video courses and sell on Udemy. You will get paid every-time when anyone purchases your online course.





5. Create your own mobile app and earn

If you are interested in creating mobile applications then you can earn money. Many people have created apps and earning millions. On Apple’s iOS platform and on Google play store millions of apps are available. Create a gaming app or any valuable app. You can sell your app on the ‘app store’ and earn residual income. To list your app on the Google play store you need to pay an initial amount. But this is very minimum charges. After this, you can list more than one app and earn income.

Even my cousin has created one gaming app. In future days she may upload it. So I’m assuming it’s not that much difficult to create your own mobile app. If you are interested then you can give it a try. There are various ways to earn passive income from apps. One can earn through paid advertisements, sponsorship, affiliate marketing etc. You can even earn by uploading premium videos on your app.





6. Publish your own book and earn royalties

Have you ever thought to become an author and make money? Well, this is a great idea to publish your own book. This can generate a huge passive income. When I’ve come to know about J.K. Rowling I felt so inspired. She is the author of Harry Potter books. She saw many downs in her life and faced poverty. But now everyone knows her through her books. She is earning so well through her books.

There are so many good authors whose books are popular worldwide. Their good creations are being sold widely. Even I’ve read some popular books-“Rich Dad Poor Dad”, “Think and Grow Rich”. These are all written by successful people in the world. You can earn high royalties by publishing your book. There are some opportunities where you can publish your book for free. Some of them are- Scholargram, BooksFundr, White Falcon Publishing Solutions etc.





7. By creating and selling music you can earn money

As I said about photography, this is a similar type of passive income stream. If you create music then visit websites where you can sell your music. Licence your music and start to earn. This is also a good source of passive income. To start making money from music visit various online websites. For example- AudioJungle.net, Pond5 etc. If anyone purchases your music you will get commission on these platforms. So, create some music and visit various stock music platform and sell.





8. Write a blog to make passive income in your 20s

When it comes to passive income, blogging can not be ignored. If you are passionate to write articles, blogging is an opportunity to earn passive income. Initially, you can opt for a free platform to create your blog. Start to publish your articles. In the beginning, I started blogging from a free platform. But now I've launched the own new blog - FRUGAL BEAT on WordPress. Now I signed up for Google Adsense to earn money from my blog. There are various ways to monetize your blog. For example- affiliate marketing, sponsorships, advertisement etc. If your writing skill is good, you must try blogging to earn passive income. Here initially you must invest your time to earn passive income in the long run.





9. Mutual funds are one of the best options for passive income

As I told earlier that one can earn passive income either by investing ‘time’ or ‘money’. But everyone can not invest their time to earn passive income. If you ask me how to make passive income in your 20s through investing money? Then my simple answer is “a mutual fund”. When I got my first job and started to get the salary I opened my mutual fund account. And I started to invest some part of my salary in a mutual fund. So I feel mutual fund is a good option for me to earn passive income. But this depends on your risk-taking capacity. So if you are ready to take money risks then you can opt a mutual fund. This will help you to build your wealth.





All these are very powerful streams of Passive Income. Explore more passive income streams in 2020. Earn more money and grow financially.