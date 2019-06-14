EDITIONS

Prominent ways to promote your businesses with Bulk SMS Marketing

As of 2018, there are now 2.96 billion active mobile users across the globe.

Suresh Nadar
14th Jun 2019
We are living in a digital era where a Gen Alpha are well equipped with using mobile phones. We know millions of people own a mobile phone and SMS Marketing is the purest form to target them. Utilizing them at the earliest before your competitor does is the wisest decision. Now, is the great time for all business owners to promote or to reach their products & services to your customers through SMS.


Let’s come to the point, you all may be aware about SMS Marketing isn’t it? If not yet, let me explain you what is SMS Marketing?


SMS Marketing is a medium of marketing where one target their customers using SMSs. You get to send messages in Bulk.


SMS Marketing uses a marketing channel such as Desktop which allows business owner to message customers by sending promotional or transactional SMS in Bulk. These marketing text messages can vary from transactional & promotional messages, new product launch or an announcement, sales, offers, deals, alerts and much more.


Perfect Ways to Use SMS Marketing for your Business

Any business can use SMS Marketing, I am going to show you here on how it works & wonders you can do with SMS Marketing:


1. Engaging with your Potential Customers

Send reminders text messages and notifications to your customers who requires confirmations of schedules, updates, emergency alerts, appointments, etc. It’s a great mode of communication to make sure everyone got your messages, and shows that you are on top of your customer service as well.


2. Send Offer Campaign

Send exclusive offers & deals via promotional SMS to customers. Add a uniquely generated coupon codes and offers in message text to make them opt the offer quick.


3. Target Location Based Promotions or Brand Awareness

If you have a database segmented from a particular location then targeting would be very easy. If you know the location/ demographics of your customers then sending them offers based on the nearest store to avail would be the best option. SMS can also help in building your brand awareness on a particular location. Suppose if your brand is not much aware in a particular location, in this situation it helps you build a brand awareness on Location based Marketing.


4. Take a Survey/ Poll

The best way to upgrade your service/ product is to take a poll of your customer based on their recent purchase on how satisfied are they with your products/services. Let the customer cast a vote by sending a text based on different keywords. Run a Poll or survey campaign and collect all the responses over a period time and graph them in your online dashboard.


Advantages of SMS Marketing in your business


·        Higher Customer Response Rate & Faster Reach

Mobile phone users receive marketing messages to all customers whom you are targeting. With more than 98% of open rate & Fast SMS Delivers, text messages receives to all the networks across the country. If customers are interested in your product or service or else they trust your brand and services, then ultimately they will response your services.  


·        Cost effective marketing channel

We all know that traditional marketing like TV, newspaper, radio and flyers are very costly in comparison to SMS Marketing and there is no surety whether it reaches the right people or not. However, SMS Marketing also offers the benefit of cost by depending on the volume of messages you want to send. Costs of text messaging campaigns vary and depends on the volume. Research says SMS Marketing has a 98% open rate, and you will not get higher rate than that in any other form of marketing channels.


Lastly, Text or SMS Marketing is a great source to level up your marketing game and to stay on top of your competitors.


