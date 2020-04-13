ReactJS is arguably the most popular web application framework. It lets developers build single-page applications that can reload instantly. React JS allows them to create reusable components to be used in application development.





All types of businesses could benefit from a ReactJS-based web app. However, the question is this - Which company is the best for ReactJS Development?





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outsourcing is expected to become a common way of app and software development, That is because most of the top IT Outsourcing companies have already prepared themselves for a work-from-home business environment. This is why Outsourcing is a huge advantage in times of lockdowns and the economic crisis faced by businesses across major industrial sectors.





So, if you’re looking to Outsource ReactJS development, I have a list of best application development companies you can contact for support.





NOTE: This list was created on the basis of thorough research by me and my assistants. I have been working as a Technology Consultant in this industry for a total of 11 years. I’ve spent past 4 years in my career as an independent consultant - having worked with multiple Startups, SMEs and enterprises to build web and mobile app-based business solutions.





The parameters considered in the research for best ReactJS companies include:





Ratings on business directories such as Clutch, SoftwareFirms and GoodFirms. Detailed Analysis of ReactJS project portfolio Verification of Work From Home preparedness of IT Outsourcing companies Quality of ReactJS Projects delivered.





Let’s start:





Top 10 ReactJS Development Companies to Outsource Application Development

Based in: US, India





Team Headcount: 200-500





ReactJS Client Portfolio: Dubai Police, Capgemini





Website: https://www.valuecoders.com/





Best for: Startups, SMEs, Enterprises





ValueCoders is one of the most reputed offshore IT Outsourcing companies in India. Its range of software development services includes website development, mobile app development, solutions for emerging technologies like blockchain, AR/VR, IoT, and chatbots.





The company has a solid team of ReactJs Developer with an average 4+ years of experience in developing web applications for all types of businesses.





Based in: India, US





Team Headcount: 200-999





ReactJS Client Portfolio: Domino’s, IKEA, HDFC Bank





Website: https://appinventiv.com/





Best for: SMEs, Enterprises





Appinventiv is perhaps one of the most creative mobile and web app development companies I’ve know. If you’re looking to build a highly immersive web application, AppInventiv’s expertise is almost undisputed.





The India-based company offers its ReactJS development services through remote offshore models and has previously done projects for several large-scale enterprises and SMEs.





Based in: India, US





Team Headcount: 50-249





ReactJS Client Portfolio: Panasonic, Patch, USwipe





Website: https://www.mindinventory.com/





Best for: Startups, Enterprises





With over 9 years of experience in the IT industry, MindInventory has created a reputable name for itself. The best thing about the company that I found is its quick speed of development and project delivery.

If you’re looking to outsource your ReactJS application development project in a jiffy, I’d recommend working with Mindinventory.





Based in: India, US





Team Headcount: 250-999





ReactJS Client Portfolio: Vodafone, HP, BMW





Website: https://www.sparxitsolutions.com/





Best for: Startups, SMEs





Sparx is best known for the proficiency of its developers in front-end web development services. Their project development rates are also one of the most value-for-money in the industry. Overall, if you’re seeking an out-an-out professional ReactJS development vendor firm, Sparx IT Solutions can get ya covered.





Based in: US, India





Team Headcount: 50-249





ReactJS Client Portfolio: United Nations, Volkswagen, BlueAir





Website: https://www.konstantinfo.com/





Best for: Startups, SMEs, Enterprises





Konstant Info is one of the oldest application development companies on this list. Founded in 2003, the company has become one among the major leaders in the mid-level IT software industry. Deservedly so, as its long list of awards and recognition is enough to impress anyone - even the respected Pope Francis! (Literally, as their work on an android launcher app impressed the sovereign of the Vatican City State).





Based in: India





Team Headcount: 1000-9999





ReactJS Client Portfolio: Enterprise Clients in Retail, eCommerce and Banking sector (Names undisclosed)





Website: https://www.happiestminds.com/





Best for: Well-funded Startups, Enterprises





Founded by one of the co-founders of the well-known IT services provider MindTree, Happiest Minds is a benchmark in organizational work culture and business ethics. The company combines fun, hard work and commitment into a work environment that is fulfilling and ensures utmost productivity through the application development process.





Happiest Minds not only builds projects using frameworks such as ReactJS, but they also offer consulting services that are the best in this space.





Based in: USA





Team Headcount: 250-999





ReactJS Client Portfolio: Motorola, Unilever, American Express





Website: https://www.openxcell.com/





Best for: Startups, SMEs





OpenXcell is according to me, the best vendor company to work with for startups. Till date, they have helped over 700 entrepreneurs in their journeys to deliver excellent service through web applications.





The ReactJS developer team at OpenXcell is highly skilled and proficient to deal with all types of client requirements for web applications.

8. Unified InfoTech

Based in: US





Team Headcount: 50-249





ReactJS Client Portfolio: Citi Bank, Future Group, Government of Assam





Website: https://www.unifiedinfotech.net/b2b-solutions/





Best for: SMEs, Startups, Enterprises





Unified Infotech is known for its expertise in building custom software and business apps tailored to meet client requirements. With a framework as flexible as ReactJS, imagine the customization possibilities that can come for your business application!





This company is an expert at that, and I’d recommend Unified Infotech if you’re looking for custom application development services using ReactJS.





Based in: Ukraine, US





Team Headcount: 50-249





ReactJS Client Portfolio: TSO Chinese Delivery, Hubspring, Climate Drops





Website: https://s-pro.io/





Best for: Enterprises





S-Pro’s R&D department is one of the finest in the IT software space. This is a company that prioritizes innovation over all other aspects in its application development services. Their experts are competent in advising entrepreneurs on the best technology solutions using both existing and emerging technologies.





Additionally, S-Pro also offers its clients an in-depth study into their own internal and external business environment to determine what type of solution could be the best for their needs.

Based in: Ukraine, Poland





Team Headcount: 50-249





ReactJS Client Portfolio: Intel, Microsoft, Coca-Cola





Website: https://brights.io/





Best for: Enterprises





The last, but definitely not the least in this list of top ReactJS development companies is Brights. Based in Ukraine, this company is easily the best in web development outsourcing. Having done over 350 projects for a highly-reputed clientele, Brights is the choice for enterprises that won’t skimp on the budget for a high-quality ReactJS application.

Wrapping Up

In this post, I just listed the top ReactJS development companies you should consider outsourcing your project too right now. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is getting nearly impossible to proceed with in-house services. Consequently, the demand for IT outsourcing is only expected to rise.





These 10 companies have fully prepared themselves to deal with the pandemic and its aftermath. So you won’t expect any disruptions by availing services from the above-listed top ReactJS development firms.