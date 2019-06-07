Right Time To Start Your On Demand Food Delivery Business

Start your own on demand food delivery business.

The food industry never comes down, every day hundreds of restaurants opening across the world. This industry is always on demand to serve people's need. People goes to restaurants for a fine dine-in experience and for tasty food as well.





It is very difficult for all the people to go the restaurants and order have their favourite food. Now there is a need of serving hungry people who sits at office or home. In the last 3 years the orders handled by ubereats, justeat, Talabat, Foodpanda and swiggy are multi folding.





Still there are lots of cities and restaurants are not covered. So there is a big scope left in the small cities to meet the market demand. By realising this now lots of people wanted to start their own food delivery business. Since most of them have no idea about how to develop their own platform they hesitate to start their business.





Finding an on demand food delivery platform is not a difficult one. There are many providers in the market, but exlcart offers you the best just eat clone platform at an affordable cost with free installation and technical support. You must have some basic key features to start your business. It should website for customer ordering their items, master admin panel to manage restaurants, transactions and commissions, restaurant apps to manage orders, transactions, reports, iOS and Android apps for customers, drivers and delivery boys.





Once you got all the apps, you have to directly approach the restaurants in your area/city and ask them to signup for it. You must have educate their employees how to handle the orders. The key point in the business is delivery part. You must have your own team or you can leave this job to restaurants. Managing the delivery by your team will be less riskier and profitable for you. You must provide good service to the customers and restaurants to get repeat business. App store reviews and ratings will gets you more business to your hand. You must response all the inquiries posted by the customers.





Initially you should not concentrate on your profits. You must focus on the service that will brings the more restaurants and customers to your platform. Online marketing will help you to drive more business, so can hire a professional to do your job. Educating and motivating your delivery team is very essentials for your business and at the same time you have to update your app features also. By providing loyalty programs and referral programs you can bring more business from your existing customers.





How to Stay ahead in the Competition?





The market is dominated by the biggies like Justeat, ubereats, Foodpanda and other regional players. You have must have some unique ideas to stay out of the competition and make your business profitable.





Instead of focusing on the regular business model you can find a market where there is a need of specific requirements like organic food, old age people food, home made food, kids food items. Nowadays people are more concerned about their food and health, you may get a good response from both the restaurants and the end users. Instead of focusing on big restaurants you may target the small restaurants that serves food with excellent quality and unique menu items. Your business can be easily promoted by word of mouth when you promote with a creative idea. Social media is the key for a startup, even a single post will popular your platform among netizens. You can hire a freelancer for social media marketing if you have no idea or time to promote it. Regular updates of your application is necessary, because the users always want a simple to use and easier to handle apps. You must update your apps according the new releases of Android and iOS updates. The delivery team should be cared of well because they are the backbone of your business. You must educate theme and provide regular trainings about handling customers and sharing the customer’s feedback about their services. Loyal customers to be rewarded because repeat business is the most profitable one and they will be your brand ambassador without any additional cost. A delighted customers will share their feedback on social media, play stores and most importantly to their friends and family members.







