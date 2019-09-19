A

6 Startup Tips for Aspiring Female Entrepreneurs

6 Startup Tips for Aspiring Female Entrepreneurs

By Veronica Steel
19th Sep 2019
In recent years, we had the pleasure to witness an influx of a female working force entering the world of predominantly male energy. No matter if they are establishing themselves as aspiring and successful entrepreneurs or they are pursuing a career in freelancing, the influx of female energy was a long-awaited change that has finally happened. 

Now, every female knows just how difficult it can be to manage to make yourself seen and heard in a mostly male environment. So, with that in mind, here are some startup tips any aspiring female entrepreneur will find useful. 

Diversify your portfolio

While the initial reaction of every entrepreneur is usually to try and get as much experience in the field they wish to establish themselves in, the fact is that you should actually avoid focusing on a single aspect of a business. Instead, you should be on the lookout for opportunities that will allow you to work in as many roles and fields as possible. Simply look at it from this standpoint: if you want to become a successful entrepreneur and one day have a team of people helping you reach your goal, you should really try to understand all the aspects of running a business. And what better way to do so than to experience all of them first-hand?

Approach every task with the same energy

On a similar note, you should do your best to try and treat every task as a chance to excel. In other words, you should learn how to develop a mind. In the business world, there should be no tasks that are too small for you. If you’re still just an intern hired to make your boss coffee, make sure you make the best coffee they’ve ever tried. No, but seriously, you simply can’t expect to be noticed in the crowd if you don’t do anything that will help you stand out. Once you realize that and apply it to your business efforts you will start noticing significant, positive changes.  

Business woman



Use failure to your advantage

Ever since we were little, we were taught that failure is a very negative thing. However, that mindset is not only completely wrong, but it can even be harmful. Every time you fail, you get a chance to learn from your own mistakes, identify what led you away from success and avoid doing the same thing the next time around. On the other hand, it is true that failure tends to bring us down, so motivate yourself to keep pushing forward with inspirational quotes, self-care books, and other feel-good mediums. 

Always do your best

Similar to one of the previous tips, you need to ensure that no matter what you are doing, you’re doing it with all the energy and commitment you have to give. Again, if you don’t do your best, you simply can’t expect to achieve the best results. So, instead of setting yourself up for failure before you even get the chance to shine, put in some extra work and earn your place on that pedestal. Everything that’s worth fighting for requires to be fought for – always keep that in mind.

Make sure you have the right support

Another thing female entrepreneurs oftentimes struggle with is proper support. It’s not seldom that you hear that a woman chose to sacrifice her career because she was put in the position to choose between family and success. So, you need to make sure that your partner is on the same page regarding the matter as you are to avoid the same thing happening to you. Otherwise, you can’t really expect to get far. It may sound like something easier said than done, but if your partner is not supportive of your aspirations, it might be the perfect time to look for a new partner. It’s easier to make peace with the fact that your current partner is not the right match for you than to sacrifice your hopes and dreams in an effort to make someone else happy.

Know your worth

Finally, never sell yourself short, no matter how short you may actually be. All jokes aside, you really do need to be aware of your own worth and avoid allowing people to put you down in any sense. If you allow others to put you down and undermine your opinions, you can rest assured that they will. That’s why you need to make it clear to everyone that you know what you’re capable of, how valid your opinions are and that you are not here to play but do business instead.

woman holding a mug


Managing to make room for yourself as an aspiring female entrepreneur in this day and age is no easy task. However, if you refuse to bow down and let others take your place, you will make the right move on your road to personal success.


    Authors
    Veronica Steel

    Veronica Steel is a business consultant from Santa Barbara, California. She spends her days working, helping and inspiring others. She enjoys small lives’ moments and things.

    Veronica is a coffee lover and cosmopolite. :) 

    You can find her on Twitter.

