6 Steps to Leverage Social Media as an Entrepreneur

In today’s scenario, the word ‘social media’ is omnipresent, especially among the millennial population who are born and brought up in the era of smart phone, digital technology and social media. This millennial population is decision influencer in today’s time and shall soon be decision makers for household as well as businesses. The future of any business is highly dependent on the way they attract and engage millennial population. Entrepreneurs, business leaders, business strategists and marketers shall all agree to the fact that social media is one of the most important channel for them to grow their business. It is important to not only be present on social media but to engage your current as well as potential customers on social media.





Social media help businesses to grow their brand awareness, brand engagement, customer support as well as sales. For your social media strategy, you may consider hiring the social media consultant/ expert; for your overall business strategy, you may consider hiring the relevant business consultant/ expert.





If you are looking forward to leverage social media for your business, please keep reading!





Spend good amount of time on social media





You must already be spending a lot of time on social media – have a lot of friends, like and comment on content, follow several pages and are a part of lots of groups. Social media being one of the largest markets, as an entrepreneur you need to spend a lot time on social media. However, as an entrepreneur you may consider doing it differently. Go to social media, consider your actions there and ask yourself – ‘How will it help me to generate more sales?’. That does not mean you have to be a sales person on social media, but with a proper strategy in the short, medium and long term you may consider increasing sales through social media as your goal.





Select the right social media channel for your venture





To ensure the maximum return on investment, it is important to select the right social media channel depending upon the target audience. Some of the factors you may consider are the age of your target audience, geographical locations and the nature of your business – B2B or B2C.





For instance, as of today, the population with the age above 30 is mostly available on Facebook, while population between 18–25 years of age is mostly available on Instagram. Some of the social media apps such as Tumblr and Pinterest, may be helpful if the target audience in the US; but, it may not be much helpful in India, where these apps are not widely used as much as Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. For B2B sales, LinkedIn is much helpful, while for B2C sales Instagram and Facebook are much helpful.





Create an engaging content on social media





It is important to post an engaging content on your social media. It need not be necessarily always about your business. But it should be something that is helpful, inspiring and adds value to your network, followers, connections and target audience. It shall help you to be more acceptable by the community, rather than just posting about your business or looking for sales. Always keep in mind, it is ‘social media’; not a ‘promotion media’.





To leverage social media effectively, first of all it is important to know the way social media function. Social media algorithms are designed to retain the users on their website and to keep them engaged. Hence, the content that provides higher likes, comments and shares are more likely to be visible to a larger audience than the ones that receive lower likes, comments and shares. Comments on your post are more effective and have higher weightage compared to likes because comments provide social media algorithm with additional data and is considered more engaging. Hence, your content on social media should be able to generate more comments and shares to be able to reach and engage the larger audience.





Post videos, infographics and images on social media





Videos, infographics and images are more engaging than the normal text posts as they are generally easy to understand and comprehend when compared to the text posts. Hence, it is important to create the posts that consist of videos, infographics and images.





Keep on updating your current social media content

It is not always necessary to post the fresh or new content on social media. You can also update your existing content regularly and repost it or provide additional information for the previous posts in the comments.





Leverage multiple social media channels





Don’t just depend upon a single social media channel, but utilize your accounts on multiple social media to leverage the user-base and followers across different social media. It may not be possible to leverage all the social media, but try the ones that have huge user-base such as Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.