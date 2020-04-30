How Studio Elements Are Designing Innovative Workplaces For Companies

Meet the Studio who designed and built the inventive and holistic workplaces for various Companies





A decade ago, Innovative Workplace Design wasn’t exactly a driving force for the employees, and thus not a priority for the companies. But as times changed, companies struggled to find vendors who would do it all – from “space planning, scheduling and risk mitigation” to “design and build”.





Studio Elements is a reputed Thane-based interior design firm that is known for its distinct ability and thoughtful approach in designing and furnishing exquisite homes and offices. With the versatile team of architects, interior designers, visualizer, contractors, project managers, supervisors, we embrace and empower meaningful change to the space. Studio Elements has been recognized and awarded as the best interior designing and architect firm for the residential projects. Several leading organizations look to our expertise to design environments that brings about a meaningful change at all levels. Studio Elements have built a name for itself over the last fifteen years with over a thousand successful projects to its credit.





Founder of Studio Elements - Trupti Puranik





She is Alumni of Sir JJ college of Architecture

Problem Which Studio Element Is Solving





We are constantly trying to give our best design inputs and convince clients that they need designers and not contractors, to design their homes.For designing is an art, not a mechanical job.





These days we see many contractors turning into designers but they can not be at par with a designer’s ability to create harmony and character and can not understand the fabric of designing a space.

Also its a challenge to be at par with ready furniture made up of MDF, and match the rates and timecompared to customised ply or wooden designer furniture.









Product and Solution Of Studio Elements





We have tried over the past few years to adapt and change with the changing markets.

We first started with ready exclusive furniture, and while our clients loved it yet they wanted customised furniture. So we had to start with customised furniture and from then on we carried on with all kinds of furniture fabrication alongwith our interior designs.

In the current time though, we may again focus upon customised to ready or factory made furniture to ensure lesser labour at site, faster work and ensure scarcity of material does not hamper our progress.

The customer can also expect best A grade products in the same cost, but on the other hand, we my face higher rates of labour and material as far as our main designing work is concerned. So we are prepared to face all challenges on all fronts.





USP of Studio Elements

WE understand our customers well to begin with, and we work out best solutions and designs in their budgets.

Each and every individual is different to us. In every house if 4 people are there, they have different views and expectations. Getting the designs approved and bringing everyone on the same page is our USP.

We further thrive to create uniqueness in each and every project, no matter whats the price tag or even at the cost of no profits at times. The customer should be happy with the end result.We take care of execution and can handover the finished product to customer to move in within the designated timeframes which is another unique aspect of our working style.





How Studio Elements Braced Themselves Before Entering Into Market





Initially, way back in 2014, we waited for 2 months for our first customer after opening our firm. We got our 1st customer after 2 months and it was all through referral of an old customer.





Indo - Sino Collaboration





As the geographical area was new and we had no brand-name, people used to get an impression that we only sell ready furniture from the look of our showroom.It took us a long time to establish ourselves.

Our first customer wanted to go for customized furniture as per our design, but since we were new in the area, he was not 100 percent convinced that we can complete the project in given time. We did not even had the easy tools like 3D with us back then,so it was pretty difficult to convince clients. But slowly the ball started rolling and we never looked back.

Biggest Failure As An Entrepreneur





WE have learnt from our mistakes. We started with ready furniture, then converted the space to have one stop solutions, then to the artefact store, where we suffered many losses and the attention was diverted to all other aspects than the basic core of designing.

So now we are back to ONLY design and deliver model. We love doing this and can give undivided attention to customer’s interior needs where it comes to designing their spaces.





Our Pricing Process





We keep our prices at par with the market. Though our services are exclusive, prices are affordable.

We do not believe in free products, for if the client cannot pay, he would not even value it and ieven if it’s a minimilastic cost for just designing, for instance, we do charge that bit.

We like to be transparent in our dealings, also be reasonable and accountable to the client and his work.

Our core values are clear and we don’t compromise on that.





Inside Scopes About Studio Elements





We had been working as channel partners with Asian Paints,ou

Also we have worked for Puranik group in Mumbai and Maharshtra, in all their building projects and we are now looking forward to team up with them to provide interior solutions in minimum budget for their residential and commercial customers.

We have also worked for MCHI , J&J, NR Engineering to name a few

The list of our satisfied residential and commercial clients is humbling now.

A recent success story is we are designing a duplex for a joint family of 22 people; we are excited about it and working on the designing.









Bigger Picture of The Design Studio





We are willing to expand take our establishment to all premium cities , we plan to open offices in all metropolitan cities and cater to more clients with creative designs and provide best solutions.





Inception Of Makeover Angels





We have started a new vertical of Makeover, by the name of 7Makeover Angels, where we provide solutions to clients with no dust and we provide even art or artefacts on rent, suggested by a Makeover angel.

As we trust that Art can not be purchased or can’t be rented from the online store for everyone, we give our esteemed clients the experience of the best of the art pieces within their homes, on rent.





Who Are Our Competitors And How We Our Different From Them





We do not compete with any one for there are many brands in the market who are trying to give different solutions to clients.

We only wish to create good homes ,deliver great experiences and create soulful spaces for every individual we come across as a client.





Goals Of Studio Elements





Next six months, we want to make our brand bigger and cater to many more clients.

After Covid19, personalised spaces may become the point of focus for each and every individual. We would like to help them create those and give them a new feeling of comfort and beauty.









Message to the fellow entrepreneurs





There is always a tug of war amongst ourselves to get more clients.

There is enough work for everyone in the industry. Every designer has their own set of skills and they should focus on them.

Work from home has pushed us to excel in our virtual skills , but sites are spaces which need personal presence, as execution is an important key. How we can excel in that aspect with minimum people and maximum procurement of factory made finished product and delivering time, is going to be the area of focus.