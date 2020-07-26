8 Things to Consider Before Becoming an Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship is the buzzword in the town today, especially among the youth! The news about a handful of startups raising millions of US dollars investments and the entrepreneurs getting the news coverage looks all glamorous and attractive. But most of the people fail to realize that entrepreneurship is a lot more beyond raising millions of dollars, photo shoots for magazines or newspapers and playing golf.





Entrepreneurship is a risky game and chances are more that you shall fail at it, rather than succeed. However, it does not mean that you should not try it at all – the best way to know if you can do something is to actually try to do it. Below are a few points that you may consider before you decide to go ahead with entrepreneurship. For your startup, you may seek the consultancy or expert advice from the relevant business consultants, independent consultants or freelance consultants.





If you are looking forward for the roller coaster ride of entrepreneurship and are interested to know how to prepare yourself to become an entrepreneur, keep reading!





Gain education about entrepreneurship and leadership





It is important to learn about other entrepreneurs and leaders – their successes, their failures, their mistakes, their strengths, their weaknesses, etc. It shall save you a lot of time, effort and resources to learn from their journey and implement wherever is relevant for you, rather than doing all the learning from trial and error by committing all the mistakes by yourself. You can learn about other entrepreneurial and leadership journeys by reading books or articles, listening to podcasts, reading or watching their interviews and speeches, etc.





Work for another entrepreneur or someone else’s startup





It is good to get the first hand experience about running a startup before actually you start to run one. This shall enable you to know, if you are suited to actually run a startup. Consider working closely and shadow a startup founder or an entrepreneur to know the way they work, the efforts they put it, their lifestyle, things that they do right and the things that they do wrong. Working for a startup shall give you an opportunity to learn functioning of various aspects of business, to work with resource scarcity and shall provide an exposure to directly work with clients, build teams and product/ services.





Learn to manage money and to stick to the budgets





Being an entrepreneur is generally a cash starving experience, at least for first couple of years. Hence, it is important to learn to manage the money you have, properly allocate and budget the money and stick to that budget. Forming this habit earlier, before plunging into entrepreneurship shall reduce the mental stress of living on stingy budgets when you actually take the plunge. By then you shall be habituated to make sacrifices of expensive purchases and learn to live on a stingy budget.





Develop problem solving and research skills





Your startup is more likely to do well, if you solve a problem or provide value addition that is more efficient and/ or cost effective than any other options available in the market. Hence, before you start as an entrepreneur, it is important to first consider the problem you are looking to solve or the value you are going to create. Research the problems that exist in the market, need urgent attention, current solutions available, existing gaps, your solution to fill that gap, scalability, etc. You can do this through your own experiences, knowing the views of other people through surveys and research through secondary sources. The problem solving and research skills shall be helpful in day-to-day operations as well to make well informed and data driven decisions. Hence, it is important to develop these skills well before hand.





Find passion and higher purpose for what you do





If the only motivation to start your business is to earn millions in terms of US Dollars then it may not work out well. Entrepreneurship is very difficult to begin with, where you shall be constantly pushed against the wall, shall have to ensure high quality product/ service delivery, manage finances (or the scarcity of it!), build resources, build a competent team and keep yourself as well as the team motivated in difficult times. All this shall require great amount of hard work, energy and ability to stay motivated to bounce back every time there is a setback. It is possible to dig your heels in these difficult times and pursue your goals only if you are passionate and have a higher purpose for the work you do.





Time management and Efficiency





When you run a startup, time is one of the scarcest resources with you. Hence, it is important to utilize the time in the most efficient manner to bring the optimum output in the given time frame. You shall almost always be running against the clock.





Learn to leverage resources, relationships and skills





As an entrepreneur, you shall face new challenging situations almost every day. It becomes complex by the fact that you may not have enough resources to tackle those situations, like the big corporate may have. In these times, the best way is to leverage your relationships in the market. It is important that you create a good network in the industry and the market you are planning to venture. This shall enable you to leverage their expertise, resources or network to survive in this high competitive market. It is generally good to have friends in the industry.





Have an hour of me time for sport, yoga, physical exercise or a hobby





Having me time and taking some time out for physical exercise or a hobby relives your stress and freshens your mind to refocus on the things in a different way. The benefits of physical exercise, yoga or a hobby are scientifically well known for stress relieving and to increase the confidence. This helps in the overall positive mood that may even reflect in your work.