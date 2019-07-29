Top 10 iOS App Development Companies in the UAE





With the rapid change in the IT sector and its increasing growth rate in development, many IT companies invent new technology every year and increase its branches. When it comes to Apps, we know that their importance in a modern human’s life is paramount. In every step of the way, we are surrounded by these apps and dependent on them for so many rudimentary actions of our daily life, from texting to calling to reading, and interestingly Shopping as well.





Now, when it comes to SMEs and full-blown businesses, it is a given that a company can only stand its ground in this cut-throat competition when it is aware of the market’s needs. Having an application serving your mobile platform needs only adds to your greater success. And this scenario is not limited to any size of the firm, as it enables you to reach a greater market with efficiency. So, even if you are a startup company, you must invest in mobile app development. So, to help you out of this mayhem of who to choose, we have accumulated a list of developers for the iOS platform, who will prove fruitful for your business.





Appinventiv





Appinventiv is a global organization, which has its clientele spread in all directions and sectors of App Development. It is located in Dubai. They also have been bestowed with awards for their unrivaled services.





There are over 400+ experts working together towards a common goal. They only use the latest technologies like React Native, Flutter, Ionic, etc. If you need more convincing, then check out the services provided by them:

Wearable Development

Mobile and Web App Development

UI/UX Design

React Native and Flutter App Development





Check out their website for more information: www.appinventiv.com





Future Work Technologies





Future Work Technologies is a company that develops some best apps on the iOS platform and most of them get trending on the App Store. Along with being proficient in Mobile App Development, they are also experts in IoT app development.





They are located in Dubai and had been in the industry since 2011. They work with different frameworks, which makes them flexible in their approach to technology and can procure desired results.





Make sure you check their website: www.futureworkstechnologies.com





Branex





When we consider iOS app development agencies in UAE, how can we leave out Branex company from the discussion? This company has expanded like wildfire with over 1000+ employees over the past few years.





The experts in their team are very competent in handling startups as well, and after extensive research on the needs of the customer, they develop apps that work incredibly. Let us have a look at some of their services:





Website Development

Mobile App Development

Branding and Design

Digital Marketing





Visit their website: www.branex.ae





Techugo





Techugo is one of the highest-rated app development companies in Dubai according to Clutch. You should definitely consider them for your mobility solutions to increase your ROI.





They have by far created more than 300+ apps on iOS and Android platforms for many business verticals and sectors. They develop apps in healthcare, Games, Sports, On-demand, and more. There are other services that they provide like:





iOS and Android Development

Blockchain Development

PHP/ Node.JS Development

Augmented Reality and many more





For further information visit: www.techugo.com

Xicom Technologies





Xicom Technologies have their office in Dubai along with other countries. In the past few years, they have served 1500 customers with 7500+ projects successfully working. Moreover, they serve in more than 50 countries, which is another notch in their belt.





In Addition, they are ISO and NASSCOM certified, so they are a credible source to start your mobile app journey. Other services provided by them are:





App Development

Software Development

Q/A and Testing and more.





Check out their website: www.xicom.biz





NineHertz





NineHertz is specialized in developing apps for different domains like healthcare, sports, games, individual business, etc.





Their team has developed about 1000+ web and mobile applications and the fact that some of their apps were included in the top 10 downloaded apps by Google, speaks for itself. Some other useful services delivered by them are:





CodeIgniter Development

Mobile and web app Development

AR/VR App Development and more





For more information check out: www.theninehertz.com





Dev Technosys





If you only believe in ISO and NASSCOM certified companies then, Dev Technosys is a perfect option for you.





We say that they are one of the best options for app development, design, and testing purposes because they have been nominated as one of the best app developers by some prestigious organizations. Some of their effective services include:





POS Development Solution

CRM Development Solution

Enterprise Product Development





Visit the website for more information: www.devtechnosys.com





10 Pearls





10 Pearls is an app development agency that has been in the market for years. They are an award-winning firm which makes them a preference for a lot of the SMEs and full-grown businesses.





Some interesting features around which they develop mobile and web apps are VR, facial detection using HoloLens, Holo Navigation, and others. Let’s have a look at some of the amazing services delivered by their experts:





DevOps

New Product Development

Mobile App Development

Web App development





Go to their website for more information: www.10pearls.com





Way2Smile





Way2Smile is an agency that makes a perfect choice if you are new to the Mobile App Development world. The experts create cost and time effective solutions with the latest technology available.





They have served more than 2200+ customers in just 9 years. Moreover, the apps developed have a very high success rate. Some of the other services by them are:





eCommerce (Magneto, Ubercart, etc)

Mobile App development (all Platforms)

T.V. App Development

Mobile Game Development, etc





For additional information visit: www.way2Smile.com





RipenApps





RipenApp is a mobile app development agency that serves all platforms. They are an expert in industries like Banking & Finance, Healthcare & Fitness, Gaming, Dating and more.





So, if you are looking for a legit firm that provides services for all of the above-mentioned industries then RipenApp is your holy grail. Other services provided by them are:





Hybrid App Development

App Development

UI/UX Design, etc





Visit their website for more services: www.ripenapps.com





We sincerely request you to consider the list provided above. Moreover, if you think that there are other companies worthy of mentioning then, please let us know in the comment section below.