Top 10 Reliable Mobile App Development Companies in South Africa - 2019













In this era of digitalization, apps are becoming more dominant in the web world. The customers of today’s era are more prone to the use of mobile apps for fulfilling their daily needs. Let it be ordering food, using laundry service or booking a cab for their journey they find it more convenient to use mobile apps for their purpose. Mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones have become the easiest resource for accessing information from the web world. Business owners have realized this factor and have started thinking of putting their business in their eminent customers' pocket.





As a business owner, it's important to choose the right technology partner for your business as it's going to benefit you in the long run. There are several mobile app development companies that have started working on the most famous and popular areas of South Africa. All these companies are trying to deliver the best and cost-efficient services to help the business owner rank high in this competitive technological world.





There has been an exponential growth in the use of the smartphone in countries like South Africa, Australia, Dubai, and many other countries as per the survey published on wikipedia.





Collaborating with a technology partner for your business is quite natural in countries like South Africa, Australia, and Dubai. But choosing the most suitable and reliable partner to guide you in the journey towards success is quite difficult. After deep analysis, I have listed some of the top-ranking companies that provide reliable mobile app development services. All you need to do is to visit their website and check out their portfolio.





1. Appventurez













As per the goodfirms ranking, Appventurez ranks on top in the list of leading mobile app development company in South Africa, providing its service in famous areas of South Africa that has turned 160+ creative mobile and web app ideas into real apps. They are specialized in delivering a full range of software development services, mobile app development solutions, ranging from strategy, business analysis, and UI/UX design, development, quality assurance, testing, and project management. They are a pioneer in providing superior and world standard software solutions to all large and small businesses and consign to extend their overall business lifecycle.





Currently, they have a team of 180+ professionals with 9+ years of average experience to lead their clients in their web and software ventures. Quality deliverable and customer satisfaction are not simply a result of their technological accomplishments. But, they work to build a strong, durable, and lifelong relationship with their clients. Their team of professionals is bound to deliver results according to their clients' requirements in the form of their end product.





They aim to revolutionize the present scenario of the business world; excel and explore the latest technology so as to deliver their clients with the best feasible solution at an optimal cost. Visit their website and explore to know more about them.





Website: www.appventurez.com





Company Size: 180+





Services:





Mobile App development

Web App Design & Development

Software Development, CMS Development

Digital Marketing

E-Commerce Software Development, E-Commerce Web Development

Blockchain, ICO, IoT, Wearables, Augmented and Virtual Reality and Chatbots

Configuring, deploying and managing AWS, Azure and Google Cloud





2. App Developer Studio













App Developer Studio ranks second in the list of top reliable app development companies in South Africa. They have started building their self apps almost 5 years ago and they still have their app which ranks high in the list of successful mobile apps. They have overall experience in building an award-winning mobile app and have successfully delivered 100+ mobile app from scratch to customize for large to small scale industries.





They are highly experienced in the launching of the mobile app on store and its marketing as well, as they have been the partner in the launching of the various successful apps such as Live App, Huawei, Newman’s Birds, Young explorer, and many others. They have a team of eminent professionals who are highly experienced in developing award-winning mobile app solutions for their clients. Their team has in-depth knowledge of the leading frameworks and platforms and can be one of the best guides in selecting the right approach and platform for your business app.





Website: www.appdeveloperstudio.co.za





Company Size: 11-50 employees





Services:





Mobile App development

Project Management

UI/UX Design

Development

3rd Party Platforms

Testing

Marketing

Hosting and Maintenance





3. AppExpert













Another company that ranks high, in the list of top-ranking mobile app development companies in South Africa is AppExpert, a division of iShack Digital Consultancy and is recognized as one of the specialists in application development for tablets and smartphones. They have delivered 100+ successful mobile apps and they have the capability of bringing business requirement and creative ideas of their clients into real-life mobile and web apps. They are strongly driven by the business values and have embedded their culture and working environment as per their values.





AppExpert is headquartered in London and is specialized in the design and development of Android, Google Glass, iOS, iPad, as well as cross-platform development mobile app solutions.





Having worked with startups, add agencies as well as leading companies, they are well acquainted with the requirement of the market and their team of experts can guide you in building the app of your need.





Website: www.appexpert.co.za





Company Size: 11-50 employees





Services:





Mobile App development

iOS development

Android Development

Google Glass





4. Verge













Verge is a mobile app development company that focuses on growing its client's business with customized software solutions. Verge ranks amongst the top ten app development companies in South Africa. They aim to deliver their clients the best feasible mobile app solutions at an optimal cost. They have a well-equipped team of professionals who have successfully delivered some of the top-ranking apps such as MarkPlein, Crime Mapping app in SA, Enzy. Visit their website to learn more about them.





Website: www.verge.co.za





Company Size: 11-50 employees





Services:





Mobile App Development

Web Design & Development

UI & UX Design

Big-Data Solutions





5. Softtechhub













Softtechhub is a Web and mobile application development company headquartered in Bloemfontein, South Africa. They are masters of their trade and have a team of highly skilled energetic and young professionals who aims to deliver quality custom products in both national and local capacity using their experience in areas of web and software development.





Softtechhub hires the cream graduates from different fields so as to deliver their client with the high quality rich, satisfying and innovative tech products. Their goal is just to seek excellence for themselves as well as for their valued clients.





Website: www.softtechhub.co.za





Company Size: 11-50 employees





Services:





Mobile App Development

Web Development





6. Afrideveloper













The next in the list is Afrideveloper, a website and mobile app development company delivering their services in major areas of South Africa. They are also specialized in providing outsourcing solutions to their clients on an international scale and nationwide.





They have a team of eminent developers who are ready to take any of the development projects or outsource the work as per the requirement of the project. They have an effective and cost-efficient outsourcing solutions. Hiring them for outsourcing your project will have no extra load on your pocket as they have a policy of simply charging once as per your project. I have listed some of their major services, to know more about them you can visit their website.





Website: www.afrideveloper.com





Company Size: 11-50 employees





Services:





Mobile App Development

Website design

E-commerce

Custom Websites

High-End website

App Development (Android, iOS)

Social Networking Services

SEO Services





7. Appchemy













Appchemy is a mobile app building company that aims to build mobile solutions to improve the lifestyle of South Africans for the welfare of the public as well as the private sector. They have eminent developers and designers of native app, who have 5+ years of experience and are masters of their trade. They deliver mobile solutions compatible across various platforms ranging from J2ME apps to Android, iOS and, Windows phone. Visit their website to know more about them.













Website: www.appchemy.co.za





Company Size: 11-50 employees





Services:





Mobile App Design and development

Web Design and development

Training





8. Cobi Interactive













Cobi Interactive is a mobile app development company that offers tailored software solutions for mobile app, across all available platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Symbian, Blackberry, J2ME as well as Windows devices. They have an experienced team and uses the best practices required for a quality-driven mobile and web app solutions, so as to deliver the most feasible solutions to their client for enhancing their business.





Website: www.cobiinteractive.com





Company Size: 10 - 49





Services:





Cross-Platform app development

Wearable app development

Smart TV

Unity,

Google Cardboard,

Oculus Rift,

Augmented Reality





9. Kagiso Interactive













The next in the list is Kagiso Interactive which is a leading, Durban based, mobile and web app building agency. They are experienced in delivering cutting edge Artificial Intelligence and mobile app solutions to their clients, so as to fulfill their business needs.





Using a solid approach to planning, values, realistic implementation, they deliver tailored, result-oriented solutions so that their clients achieve the targeted business goals.





Website: www.mobileappdevelopers.co.za





Company Size: 11-50 employees





Services:





Mobile app development

Web App development,

Search Engine Optimization,

Social Media Marketing,

Virtual Reality

Web Design





10. Lightstack













The last in the list is Lightstack, a software development house, specialized in integrated mobile and web app solutions. They create high-quality interfaces to a very complex app, like administration, derivative, and platforms for risk management, trading platforms, or generation of automatic form interface.





Website: www.lightstack.co





Company Size: 11-50 employees





Services:





Mobile App Development

UX & Integration Design

Test Driven Agile Development

Mobile App Development

Web Development





Conclusion:

The companies listed above are amongst the top ten leading web and mobile app development companies in South Africa. As a business owner, if you are in the hunt of the right technology partner for your business, you can reach visit these companies' websites and contact them for your business needs. They value their clients and their ideas and aims to serve their clients with the best feasible solution at an optimal price.



