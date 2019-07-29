Top 10 Xamarin App Development Companies across the World

Source: Google Images





Xamarin, known as the “King of cross-platform Apps” is used to build a cross-platform app that is known for generating great organic results on Google. A mobile app made on Xamarin is able to reach out to the audience across a range of devices. This is the reason why Xamarin is the ultimate choice of framework among most of the businesses. This cross-platform software for mobile app development should definitely be on your list for 2019.





In this post, we are making you aware of the amazing features of Xamarin with the top 10 updated list of Xamarin development companies you should hire in 2019.





Why you should prefer Xamarin App Development?









With the growing mobile technology, the SME’s and Enterprises ensure their businesses well built on mobile apps. To provide them the standard native mobile app experiences, companies today rely on hiring Xamarin App Development Company.





Xamarin has proven benefits in building faster & reliable mobile apps that further delivers great results on Google search results. Major companies are started opting for mobile apps built on Xamarin technology. As per the figures, there are 15,000 companies in India itself using this framework. Top big companies that are already using Xamarin are:





● Fox Sports

● Olo

● Siemens

● Pinterest

● The World bank





Top 10 Xamarin Development Companies to Hire in 2019





Here is the list of top 10 Xamarin App Developer companies you should worth trying in 2019:





1. QSS Technosoft





Source: QSS Technosoft





Looking to develop cross-platform native mobile apps using Xamarin approach? Then hire the proficient Xamarin developers at QSS Technosoft!





QSS Technosoft is a leading xamarin app development company providing a wide range of Xamarin services to help businesses across the globe. With its highly powerful cross-platform native mobile apps developed using Xamarin, you are assured of getting operational efficiency, capitalize on asset utilization, and unlock decisive business acumens with a great performance output.





Developing best-in-class apps for different mobile platforms is both time and effort consuming. QSS has emerged as top Xamarin Application Development Company for platforms like iOS & Android, integrating Xamarin apps with Cloud, IoT and, diagnostic solutions.





2. Moon TechnoLabs





Source: Moon Technolabs





Moon Techno labs offer Xamarin cross-platform mobile app development services to its clients ranging from all the business verticals. The company uses modern and distinct features of the Xamarin framework for creating most user-friendly iOS, Android, Windows and Mac applications. The company presently focuses on industries like Healthcare, Gaming Industry, Banking, E-Commerce, Retail, Social Networking, Travel, Audio/Video, Telecommunication and more.





3. DreamSoft4u





Source: DremaSoft4u





Rely on developing the most powerful and modern Integrated Development Environment for Mobile application, Dream Soft 4u has emerged as a leading Xamarin development company in the USA. The company offers interactive cross-platform mobile App services for iOS, Android, Windows through interaction with .NET Class Libraries, Native UI Controls, Secure Code Sharing Process, Advanced Web Services, Themes & UI Commands, etc.





Some of its major clients include: Amazon web services, NASSCOM, Microsoft certified, CISCO CCNA, Authorize.Net





4. Mobisoft Infotech





Source: Mobisoft





Mobisoft Infotech offers a comprehensive suite of Xamarin services with the aim to bring ultimate power to the mobile app development platform for startups and enterprises worldwide. The services of Mobisoft Infotech include Xamarin Android App Development, Xamarin iOS App Development, Xamarin Forms App Development, Xamarin Consulting Services.





The company is proud to mention its big clients: Samsung, Deloitte, TATA, Kohler, SAP, Volkswagen.





5. Hidden Brains





Source: Hidden Brains





Hidden Brains is a renowned custom mobile app development company in India offering services in the United States, UK, Europe, India & Australia. They work across various business verticals be it ELearning, retail, healthcare, oil and gas, travel, energy & utilities, transportation & hospitality.





The company has a strong dedicated development team comprising of talented programmers to develop web and mobile solutions and has a special team of Xamarin developers.





6. Logiticks





Source: Logiticks





Featured as the best Xamarin app development company in India, Logiticks is founded in 2014, Logiticks has served clients from a wide array of sectors and has crossed the milestone of successfully completing over 100 projects in such short span of time. Logiticks really ticks high on customer satisfaction and feedback and has been able to retain certain clients for long periods. Logiticks also engages with clients having projects that relate to cloud adoption, blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive Intelligence, Data Analytics, and BI.





7. Inwizards





Source: Inwizards





By leveraging the power of Xamarin, Inwizards build extrusive native and cross-platform mobile apps for all the major platforms like Android, iOS, & Windows. As a leading Xamarin development company in India, Inwizards offers a wide range of services to the global client base. The company has a strong team of coders, testers, and programmers that have years of expertise in developing cross-platform apps for mobile. Whenever there arises a need to possess a mobile app for your business then you can Hire Xamarin Developers from Inwizards to let all your needs addressed with expertise.





8. MetaDesign Solutions

Source: Metadesign Solutions





Meta Design Solutions has 8+ years of experience in delivering the highest performing cross-platform mobile apps in Xamarin. Their highly proficient developers remain updated about the latest technologies delivering great results with complete satisfaction to our clients based globally. MetaDesign Solutions is proud to deliver its Xamarin application development services to big clients like Atex, Coca Cola, Jagran, Aviva, Samsung, Philips, Genpact located globally.





9. Konstant Info Solutions

Source: Konstant Infosolutions





Looking for the best Xamarin developer to avail the best value for your project? Konstant Info solutions offer you the most valuable results by allowing you highly customized and purpose-focused development options. Possessing the expertise and wisdom on how to craft cross-platform mobile apps using Xamarin, the company assures that apps are user-friendly, offer native-like experience and keep up with the industry’s standards. Services on offer include:

● Cross-platform app

● Mobile strategy and consultation

● iOS/Android app development

● Xamarin app development

● Xamarin Consulting

● App Support & Maintenance





10. Vofox Solutions





Source: Vofox Solutions





Build incredible multi-platform apps with the best Xamarin app development company in the USA – VOFOX! Vofox, the leading Xamarin App development company in the USA, guarantees a great success to your mobile app built on the Xamarin framework.





Vofox provides Xamarin development services for Native UIs; cross-platform development in C#; operability with both the Visual Studio and Xamarin Studio; and completely customized and tailor-made solutions. Vofox designs and delivers amazingly crafted Xamarin Mobile Apps that are made with clients’ wishes.





Conclusion





So, these are the top 10 Xamarin App development companies handpicked for you. The companies develop custom-tailored apps that help businesses easily connect with the customers offering a more intimate, reliable, and trustworthy relationship. The listed web app development companies have vast experience and expertise in offering innovative web solutions using the Xamarin framework.





So, don’t just look around and get a high-end solution by the professionals in these top 10 xamarin app development companies having vast experience in developing mobile apps smoother.