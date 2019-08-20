Top 5 Challenges for Doing Business in India

India has jumped to 77 positions in World Bank ranking 2018 in terms of ease of doing business in India. Establishing/expanding business in India has become a hassle-free task considering the heterogeneous and huge market size. According to the report, India is the fastest-growing economy in the world, ranking 3rd largest economy by purchasing power parity and the world’s 6th largest economy by nominal GDP. Considering the huge and enormous market potential in India, India has seen a huge rise in the FDI investment from 16 billion in 2013-2014 to 37.36 billion in 2017-2018. However, despite the rapid progress in doing business in India, there are still some major challenges that need to be considered before expanding your business in India.





India is in the period of huge unparalleled economic liberation, opening windows for vast market potential and attracting foreign investor for expanding business in India. India is the 2nd most populated country in the world with massive economic and geographical potential, but traversing the complicated and diverse corporate landscape can be a daunting task without the right consulting for advisory.





Entering the Indian market is a complicated process owing to cultural and geographical differences. Doing business in India can be a tough endeavor, unless you have a comprehensive knowledge of market size, target audience, challenges, legal procedure, etc. ASC Group in India is the leading business consultancy firm helping thousands of foreign entity to establish a business in India by end-to-end advisory and consulting to prepare the business for India entry.





Major challenges foreign entity encounters for doing business in India





Cost of starting a Business: You cannot predict the cost and procedure associated with starting a business in India, without having local knowledge. There are approximately 12 procedures in the initial set up to be completed. It takes about 27 days to complete the tasks on average, and 12 days for OECD Registering Property: Property registration is a lengthy process and substantial charges are incurred for registering a property in India. The market value of 1% charge on the property and Stamp duty of 5% of the property incurred at the Sub-Registrar of Assurances. The fees at the Land & Survey Office and the lawyer charges are also pinched. Protecting Investors and enforcing contracts: Investor protection has gained immense attention in recent times. New bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) have been formed to that effect. Paying Taxes: Businesses functioning in India need to make around 33% tax payments a year, taking 243 hours’ worth of attention. The significant corporation tax rate stands at around 30%, however, companies can also incur charges in the form of a central sales tax, vehicle tax, dividend tax, fuel tax, property tax, VAT and excise duty. Trading Across Borders: There are still several challenges to overcome while exporting and importing goods, despite India being the fastest economy and opening borders to international trade. Several layers of government and legal formalities make it more challenging to move goods efficiently, and companies must file many documents before moving goods across borders. However, companies like ASCGroup provide a comprehensive solution for complex matters and helps foreign entity expand business in India without any trouble.



