











No matter what the definition of success is that you could write an encyclopedia about it, but there is no doubt that there are some targeted characteristics shared by all those who have had the fortune, and above all the merit, of entering by right into the Olympus of entrepreneurs that matter.





The expert has identified some points in common between the people who have "made it", or who have succeeded in reaching apparently impossible goals through perseverance and hard work, beyond the professional sector to which they belong. Take note of the 5 essential characteristics of a successful entrepreneur and compare them with the results you have achieved, if you are missing some of them from the list, it can be a good time to set new goals and pave the way to your own idea of ​​success.





1. Passion and motivation





Work every day on a project without looking at the clock. Waking up in the middle of the night thinking about what still needs to be done, and looking forward to getting down to work. Stay awake for 16, 18, 20 hours to complete a job, or at least approach the finish line. Don't settle for what has already been done, but study and analyze new ways to improve it.

Above all, feeling inside yourself that the road you are taking is the right one, and that you have no intention of giving it up, because you know that you will not get tired so easily. Do you find yourself in each of these situations? Congratulations, believe in what you are doing, and love it. Not feeling the weight of the days and weeks of work that accumulate can be considered one of the greatest satisfactions of a true and successful entrepreneur.





2. Plan





Organizing every aspect of your business is essential to develop good habits to be consolidated day after day. The planning of one's own activity is of great importance as it allows analyzing the situations that could occur, and draw conclusions based on facts already foreseen during the delicate phase of research and data collection. Furthermore, through the business plan it is possible to set long-term goals, as well as the tools and methods with which to reach them.





Creating a business from scratch is a large-scale commitment, so it's important to spend a lot of time on its foundations. On the contrary, excessive planning and having a ready answer for every possible risk can paradoxically lead to discomfort and propensity to abandon the project on which one is working. In short: yes to self-criticism, no to self-destruction.





3. Manage your capital wisely





Getting a business off the ground takes time, energy and money, yes, of course. In the lapse of time between the launch of the product and the arrival of the first, sweaty, profits, exploiting the capital that is available wisely and without leaving space for margins of error is the key to moving the next steps with greater security and shoulders covered in view of possible unforeseen events. A successful entrepreneur handles every single movement of incoming and outgoing money with confidence and care, regardless of the degree of business maturity.





4. Know your market and your competitors





Being an entrepreneur means knowing the product or service you are selling, just like its potential, from every possible angle. Managing a business also means knowing the internal and external market dynamics. Having said this, constantly watching the market, its changes - often slow and elusive - and the moves of the main competitors is indispensable for surviving and always keeping pace with, if not later than, others.





5. Networking, to learn from the best





Strange as it may seem, there are still so many entrepreneurs who, in the presence of the word networking, have a start, a bit like saying "I don't have time for that stuff" or maybe, very often, "no, thanks, we really don't feel like to talk about business with people you've never seen before".





And yet, networking represents a great trump card for all those who wish to make the leap in quality and get to know successful people with more experience or, simply, with more skills in certain sectors. Networking also means learning from the best. It is no coincidence that one of the most important qualities of a successful entrepreneur is, even more so than ambition, a generous hint of healthy humility. And a constant, fierce, desire to learn and improve.





Conclusion





A successful entrepreneur who knows how to organize himself saves time and increases the chances of finding customers. He has a tendency to start his day before the others and to finish it later and to set a similar number of appointments every day, working systematically.



