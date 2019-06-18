We all know that the popularity of React is increasing all over the world and today more businesses are interested in carrying out native mobile app development as well as building Progressive Web Apps for their business. This has greatly increased the demand of React Native App Development in the market and it is getting adopted by more number of businesses today.





More or less like React, React Native also lets you make use of isolated components in building your UI. UI toolkits and component libraries help you build applications faster and thus help you save time as it makes use of a set of pre-made components.





To help you know more about the React Native UI component libraries, we have come up with a list of React Native UI components which can prove to be useful for your project development.





Top React Native UI Component Development are mentioned here.





React Native vector icons





React Native Vector Icons has 11,234 stars and 1274 forks on GitHub. It comes with a set of customizable icons which can be used for React Native with the support of TabBar/NavBar/ToolbarAndroid, full styling and image source. This component library is much useful and is now used by other UI component libraries and thousands of applications out there. This library comes with a bundle of pre-made icon sets which are out of the box. You can easily extend and integrate the vector icons easily in your project.





React Native Android kit





React-native-android-kit, which comes with 107 stars and 18 forks on GitHub, offers a set of Android modules and UI components. The main use of this toolkit is to offer Android native components to the developers which have not been yet used by the React Native core team and implemented it in the project. The Android design support library comes with some components and this kit supports it. It also includes Todo, ButtonAndroid, Demo, TableLayoutAndroid, Color, FloatingButtonAndroid, and Drawable.





React Native Material UI

React Native Material UI is a set of UI components which are highly customizable and used to implement the material design of Google. It enjoys 2905 stars and 480 forks on GitHub. uiTheme is a single JS object which is used by the library which is moved through context to get maximum customizability. By default, this JS object is based on lightTheme.





Nachos UI





Nachos UI is a React Native component library which enjoys 1840 stars and 112 forks on GitHub. This library comes with more than 30 customizable components which are even capable to work on react-native-web. This new member in the market can offer you some easy to customize good looking components. This library comes with jest snapshot testing and yarn support that offers a global theme manager and a spicy design. Right now it is under progress in terms of development and so should be only used for prototyping.





Shoutem





Shoutem is a React Native UI kit which is divided into three parts, namely: UI components, component Animation, and Themes. It enjoys 4235 stars and 479 forks on GitHub. This library comes with components which are cross-platform compatible both for Android and iOS. Here all the components are customizable and composable in nature. Each component in here comes with a predefined style which remains consistent with the rest of the components which takes away the manual job of defining complex styles in order to build complex components. You can use this open source UI toolkit to come up with app solutions which have professional look and feel.





React Native UI library





React Native UI Library is a state-of-the-art UI toolset and component library of React Native which enjoys 1631 stars and 180 forks on GitHub. Wix engineering is working on this component library, which even offers support for react-native-blur and react-native-animatable out of the box. The library comes with a set of style presets, which are pre-defined, which includes Shadows, Colors, Border Radius, and others.





React Native app intro





React-native-app-intro comes with 2718 stars and 503 forks on GitHub. It is a component based on react-native-swiper. By making use of it, you can add a parallax effect to your Android or iOS application on the welcome page.





Native Base





Native Base is one of the most popular UI component libraries which enjoy 12,025 stars and 1427 forks at GitHub. It has a lot to offer the developers apart from its amazing documentation. It offers dozens of components for cross-platform development for React Native. You can make use of any third party libraries in your project to get out of the box functionalities. This will help you build a rich ecosystem for your project, which has customizable theme templates to useful starter-kits. You can use it for rich customization as it is written in pure React Native along with some JavaScript. It can easily take care of platform-specific styles and so you don’t have to worry about the same.





React Native Elements





React Native Elements is a customizable UI toolkit which is completely developed on JavaScript. This UI component enjoys 16,170 stars and 2748 forks on GitHub. You can find a large number of UI components developed by developers around the world. React Native Elements helps you have a readymade kit with consistent API by assembling them together into a package for you. This can be considered as the perfect solution if you are looking for one that works universally well. It comes with documentation which gives a complete explanation on how you can use the components available in here with simplicity. It even comes with a set of beautiful icons. It does not go for Android or iOS-specific styles; instead, it comes with its own.





UI Kitten





UI Kitten has 3852 stars and 544 forks on GitHub and it comes with a number of reusable and customizable react-native component kits. In order to develop an application, it brings on the table the commonly used components. This kit makes components styled in a single way and reusable by following the concept of moving style definitions to one said place. It provides resources which can be integrated with the backend directly using the UI kit. By passing a different set of variables, the themes can be changed on the go.





React Native Material Kit





The React Native Material Kit comes with 4345 stars and 537 forks on GitHub. This library comes with basic yet important themes and UI components, implementing the MD of Google. It does this because it is useful, simple and has fewer distractions. Just be sure to use it with precaution due to its low maintenance. This tool works perfectly fine when are planning to build an Android Application. This kit offers you everything that you need to build UI and this kit is better maintained compared to others. You can even use this kit to build your iOS app, which offers you the real Android feel. Again you can build your own customized components by the API offers you.





React-native-maps





With 9514 stars and 3014 forks on GitHub, react-native-maps offers you map components which you can have for iOS and Android application. The library also offers you different types of component API like Callout, MapView, Polygon, Marker, Overlay, Polyline, and Circle.





React Native Gifted Chat





React Native Gifted Chat enjoys 7467 stars and 2187 forks on GitHub. This can be used by developers as a complete chat solution to be included in the project. It offers you multiline text inputs, customizable components, copying messages to the clipboard, avatars, attachment options, etc.





Conclusion





So if you are thinking about to build React Native app for your business then having an idea about these React Native components can be helpful. These are some of the React Native UI components which you can consider for your next application development project. They are well-known in the market and is said to help you build applications which are effective and efficient across the platforms.