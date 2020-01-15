Customer experience is what that decides the fate of a business- whether it can attain success or lead to failure. Thus, a friendly, smooth and uninterrupted customer support is something every digitally-based business should focus upon.





According to Gartner’s Report, by 2020, 85% of customer interactions will be managed without human involvement.





Today, Chatbots have become more like futuristic assistants that offer human-like communication to settle down all customer queries with the most effective solutions. An Artificial Intelligent or AI integrated chatbot is extremely helpful in monitoring customer data and gaining insight on shopping trends. If you are also planning to leverage with the power of chatbot development service then we have the best list of chatbot development companies that are proficient in creating a bot that best suits your business requirements.

Planning to integrate chatbot solutions to your business website? Then, you must be aware of the top 10 chatbot development companies offering excellent messaging bot services that can revive your business bringing in more and more customer engagements & customer satisfaction.





Source: QSS Technosoft

QSS Technosoft is an award-winning & ISO certified CMMI level 3 Chatbot development company offering wide benefits of Chatbot that businesses can leverage.





Founded in 2010, the company has a dedicated team who can seamlessly integrate chatbots into any business across different industry verticals to bring real-time changes. Whether you are looking to enhance your customer care services, want to reduce shopping-cart abandonment or looking to generate qualified leads for your business, QSS Technosoft is here to offer unmatched Bot development solutions to help you improve your business bottom lines.





Chatbot Services Offered by QSS

Conversation Design with natural language interfaces with conventional UI components.

Chatbot Architecture

Chatbot integration to wide array of business domains

Configuration of Natural language processing

Speedy Deployment on cloud or on-premise

Seamless Integration with messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Kik, Slack, Telegram etc

Chatbot support and maintenance services





2. BotScrew









BotsCrew is a popular artificial intelligence development company based in London with a development center in Lviv, Ukraine. Founded in 2016, BotsCrew specializes in developing enterprise-grade chatbots for customer service and communication solutions. Some of their recent chatbot work includes- chat script for a cafe concept startup based in the UK. Other clients are Exeo Attorneys, Musement, Toyota, Network Funding, Ailira etc.





Chatbot Services Offered by BotScrew:

BotScrew’s full range of solutions includes:





chatbot development

automated voice programming

IoT bot development.

3. Hidden Brains

Source: Hidden Brains





Hidden Brains is a leading Chatbot service provider & IT Consulting Company founded in 2003. Powered by Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Technologies, the company offers comprehensive chatbot app development solutions for kik, Facebook, Slack, and Twitter. From offering IVR bots, text bots to messaging bots and online chat bots, the company offers unique services tailored as per client’s specific business needs.

Hidden Brains’ custom chatbot development services are already revolutionizing the way businesses interact with their customers. The company offers smart chatbot development solutions that can be implemented into diverse domains such as eCommerce, entertainment, customer support, delivery services or healthcare.





Chatbot Services Offered by Hidden Brains

Customer Service Bots

News Bot

E-Commerce Bots

Banking & Trading Bots

Food Ordering Bots

FAQ Bots





4. OpenXcell

Source:OpenXcell

OpenXcell builds customized bots for Slack, Telegram and Facebook Messenger that communicate well with customers on website, mobile app or a closed communication platform. Established in the year 2008, Openxcell has deep expertise in technologies that assist in bot development process. OpenXcell has a team of more than 200 software engineers well versed in crafting innovative solutions to common business issues.





Chatbot Services Offered by OpenXcell

Telegram bot development

Slack Bot Development

Facebook bot development

5. Peerbits

Source: Peerbits

Peerbits has over 6 years of experience and 100 plus development staff in delivering chatbot solutions for Facebook, Skype, Slack and other areas. The company has worked with several clients all over the globe and served industries like retail, healthcare, banking, and workplace to incorporate chatbots in order to improve business processes.

Chatbot Services Offered by Peerbits

Facebook bot development

Slack bot development

Telegram bot development

Microsoft bot development

6. Infoxen Technologies

Source: Infoxen Technologies

Infoxen Technologies is ISO 9001:2015 certified leading software Development Company located in India and USA. Infoxen Technologies has been delivering hi-tech web and app development solutions equipped with AI technology and cloud solutions. Founded in 2017, the company has strong expertise in developing AI App, Cloud Solutions, Chatbots Development, etc. Till now, Infoxen has delivered chatbot development services for industrial sectors like e-commerce, fashion, travel, education, real estate, food & beverages and more.

Chatbot Services Offered by Infoxen

Chatbots in Restaurants & Retail Industries

Chatbots in Hospitality and Travel

Chatbots in Healthcare

Chatbots in Media

Chatbots in E-Commerce

Chatbot Services in Fashion Industry

7. Cedex Technologies

Source: Cedex Technologies





Cedex Technologies is engaged in building chatbots that has capability to revolutionize businesses based across varied domains. The company build chatbot and voice bots using IBM Watson, Dialogflow, Amazon Lex, Rasa NLU, fastText, Microsoft Bot Framework.

Cedex Technologies has vast experience in building production-ready chatbots for various channels such as Facebook Messenger, Slack, Telegram, Kik, Skype etc. The team is proficient in building custom chatbots with conversational abilities, context sensitivity, and personality traits as per our client’s unique business requirements.

Chatbot Services Offered by Cedex Technologies

E-commerce Chatbots

Food Ordering Chatbots

Hotel Booking Chatbots

Customer Support Chatbot

Ticketing Chatbots

News Chatbots

Finance Chatbot

Legal Assist Chatbot

Healthcare Chatbot

8. IQVIS

Source: Iqvis





IQVIS offers intelligent, smart, and reliable chatbot services to optimize the workflow, reduce the response time, and retain your prospects. IQVIS strong pool of experts are proficient in offering conversational AI and chatbot technology for platforms including Facebook (wit.ai), Microsoft (Microsoft bot framework), Telegram, Oracle, Slack, and others.





Having worked for big clients like Fujitsu, Microsoft, Audi, Amercan Express, USAID, Samsung, NetApp, Disney, Dropbox etc, IQVIS is proud to offer new age AI messaging bots that are creating a different way to work. You can contact to IQVIS for FREE technical consultancy over call.





9. Pixel Crayons

Source: Pixel Crayons









Streamline all your business interactions with powerful chatbot services by Pixel Crayons! Founded in the year 2004, the company has expertise of over hundreds of developers who create voice bots and chatbot using Dialogflow, IBM Watson, Amazon Lex, fastText, Rasa NLU, & Microsoft Bot Framework.

The company built smart and sophisticated chatbot solutions that can be implemented into diverse domains such as e-commerce, entertainment, customer support, delivery services & healthcare etc.

Chatbot Services Offered by Pixel Crayons

E-commerce Chatbots

Food Ordering Chatbots

Hotel Booking Chatbots

Customer Support Chatbot

Ticketing Chatbots

News Chatbots

Finance Chatbot

Legal Assist Chatbot

Healthcare Chatbot

10. Kevit Technologies

Source: Kevit Technologies

Kevit Technologies is a chatbot development company located at Rajkot, Gujarat, India. Founded in 2018, Kevit has a team of 35 developers that specializes in AI. Other than Chatbot services, the company excels in other areas and deliver solutions for digital strategy, web development, and business consulting services for clients in the advertising, marketing, and business services industries.

Chatbot Services Offered by Kevit Technologies

Chatbot for Banking

Chatbot for Travel

Chatbot for E-commerce

Chatbot for Healthcare

Chatbot for HR

Chatbot for Hospitality

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed reading about these top 10 Chatbot app development companies in 2020. These companies are handpicked for you and offer custom Chatbot development services to a wide array of business domains from healthcare, finance to education & travel. The Chatbot app development services by these companies will definitely meet your business goals and requirements while improving your customer experience at a great level.





If you are searching for the best Chatbot developer for your projects, it’s high time to go through the list and choose the one as per your business needs & budget.



