Top 10 Best Domain Registrars of 2020

As the world keeps getting more virtual day-by-day and its access easier even for the most remote people on this planet, the need for proper registration of domains has increased. There are many platforms which have access to the domain registry, but there are few which do it best.





What is Domain Registrar?

Simply put, a domain name registrar is a company/organisation which allows and lends a hand in the process of procuring register domain names. The governing authority of these registrars is ICANN (Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers). ICANN gives registrars the authority to add domains to the registry database.





Top 10 Domain Registrar in 2020

1.Name cheap









Namecheap is a domain name registrar which first came into being in 2000 and was founded by Richard Kirkendall. They provide domain name registration and web hosting services. They are accredited by ICANN and have about 10 million registered domains under their name.





Namecheap is known to have one of the most powerful domain search tools, providing information on the searched domain. If unavailable, they will help you by providing the closest suggestions. Perks of registering with Namecheap are many like free domain, money-back guarantee etc. Though great for domain registration, many believe that Namecheap lacks in its hosting capabilities.





2.Go-Daddy





GoDaddy is an American domain name and hosting company which was founded by Bob Parsons in 1997 and was first named Jomax Technologies. The company provides services like domain registrar, web hosting, SSL certificates etc. The company has so far been able to create a loyal customer pool of 18.5 million and registered 77 million domain names.





GoDaddy is known for being a stable hosting platform, providing 99.97% uptime, and clocking in at 545ms response time. Though the company provides an initial base plan of 100 GB storage and unmetered bandwidth, it charges through the nose for most of their services.





3.Hostgator





HostGator was founded in 2002 by Brent Oxley and has its headquarters in Houston Texas. The company has a revenue stream of $100 million (as of 2012) and had its name by providing web services, primarily web hosting.





The basic hosting plans that Hostgator provide includes unlimited storage, bandwidth, free domain (first year only) and SSL certificate. The company offers an average uptime of 99.98%. To keep up with customer satisfaction, the team at Hostgator answer all your queries via a live chat. There are a few cons like extra charges for additional services and low average loading time.





4.Google Domains





Though one of the youngest on this list, Google Domains has still been able to make quite a name for itself in the web hosting market ever since it was founded in 2014. Google Domain offers services like domain registration, DNS hosting, DNSSEC, Dynamic DNS, domain forwarding etc. Google domain provides Whois privacy to its users without an additional fee and is best for problem-free integration with other website builders. Though the public launch of Google Domains happened in 2015, well over 4 years back, the platform remains in its beta version.





5.Big Rock





Big Rock is a web domain registration platform. The domain name registrar is owned by The Directi Group and is based out of Mumbai, India. The company is accredited to ICANN and is known to provide domain rates at least 80 % lower than any other registrar, focusing on small businesses and start-ups. Big Rock provides services like domain registration, web hosting, digital certificates, e-commerce solutions etc. To keep the flow of registration a little segregated, run a .com and a .in website, the former one targeting foreign clients and the latter for local clients.

6.BlueHost





Bluehost a domain registrar which functions under the Endurance International Group. The company is considered in the top 20 list of the largest web hosts in the world. Bluehost functions as a collective with HostMonster, FastDomain and iPage. Together, they host well over 2 million domains. Shared hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting and cloud hosting are few of the services that Bluehost provides to its customers.

The company offers a charge-free domain in the first year, 24/7 live-chat customer service and unmetered bandwidth to their customers. Performance-wise, Bluehost checks all the boxes with an uptime of 99.99% and a fast load time of 398ms.





7.DreamHost





Dreamhost is an LA-based hosting provider and domain registrar company and has been a veteran in domain registration since its first establishment in 1997 by Sage Weil, Dallas Bethune, Josh Jones and Michael Rodriguez. So far the company has a workforce of 200 and provide their services to 400,000 customers.





Dreamhost’s performance has been pretty consistent, shelling out an uptime of 99.94% and page load time of 654ms. One of their popular plans includes website building options, unlimited space and bandwidth along with a 97-day money-back guarantee.





8.Domain.com





Domain.com was founded in 2000 and is considered as one of the front runners in the domain name registration race. They specialize in providing services like low price domain names, web hosting, SSL certificates, transfer lock, total DNS management etc. Other than offering the first year free domains for their customers they also offer unlimited disk space, WordPress Hosting, drag-and-drop website build etc.





9.Name.com





Name.com is an ICANN accredited domain name registrar and has its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. The company provides services like DNS domains, web hosting, email services and SSL certificates to name a few. The company was founded by William Mushkin in 2003 and is owned by Donuts Inc. Hosting. The hosting packages at Name.com include cPanel, monitoring traffic via Enterprise Web Stats, unlimited FTP accounts, web-based file manager, PHP 5 etc. If not interested in all of this then they also offer a Website Builder package for hosting websites. Name.com promises an uptime of 99.99%.





10. InMotion Hosting





InMotion Hosting is a domain name registrar which provides services like business hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting and dedicated servers. The company was founded in 2001 and since then they have been able to develop their name into a trustworthy entity in the domain registration industry. They are credited for providing great technical support and services but at a more affordable price compared to their competition.

The company is known for providing a 90-day money-back guarantee, SSD drives for all of your plans, free private SSL certificate, free no-downtime website migrations, free automatic backups (daily) etc. They use technology like SSD, PHP7, WP-CLI, CloudLinux, OptimumCache to name a few for good uptime and page loading.





Conclusion





Domain name registration is a big business now as the Internet of Things becomes a very important part of our lives. Though everyone with a few servers plans to get into this business, there are only a few which can provide the necessary services. The above-named registrars are some of the top ones in the business and should be the first choices for anyone looking to build and register a website.



