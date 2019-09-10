The trend of voice-based search results is growing day by day. As it offers great accessibility, the voice-based search results are influencing the buyer's decision by offering them results optimized for smart assistants and voice-controlled devices. This will be going to dominate the market in a very drastic manner. As per the industry insights, 30-50% searches will be powered by voice-based devices in 2020.





The smart assistants and voice-based gadgets such as Amazon Alexa and google homes are making our lives much easier than before. Do you remember asking questions from google assistant like- what is the weather, how is this movie, etc. You just give a simple command and you will be reverted with the instant reply on it. These results are mostly sourced from search engine like-Google and plays a big role in catering content to the users using these smart assistant devices.





Here is an interesting fact on voice search, People prefer to communicate more with voice rather than using their devices while driving or working. The voice-enabled devices have seen enormous success in terms of offering accurate results to queries.





Voice Search Optimization - Trends and facts









As voice trends and artificial intelligence techniques are growing day by day, it can be seen that voice search optimization will result in big shift in the Digital Marketing Industry. The experts have already signaled towards the growing influence of voice-based search results to rank websites and content based upon it. The research conducted by experts shows that the year 2020 will dominate the trend of voice-based search results. Seeking this trend ahead, this could be a great opportunity for businesses to scale themselves in the world of voice search.





Voice Search Industry Insights

The digital marketing space is already geared up for voice-based search optimization. As the brands are seeking enormous growth in voice search space, The amazon has generated a whopping $1.8 billion in revenue through its voice-based eCommerce platform which is further expected to seek a jump of $40 billion by 2022.





The voice-based devices are believed to be the future technology to make human lives much easier- in a similar effort, Mariott has partnered with Alexa and Amazon to power its hospitality services through voice-based smart devices. The Amazon Alexa is already pumping up its regional operations in India to scale up the voice search market through the use of Indian regional languages which will give a push to the voice search industry in India by 2020.





The Voice search will also be a trend in laptop devices soon as Microsoft is constantly working to bring its voice-enabled assistant Cortana in competition with Apple Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa. The Cortana is powered by Microsoft’s owned search engine- Bing.





Voice Search - Improved Accessibility & Ease of Access

Voice search is a trendy thing as it offers improved accessibility and ease of access. Nowadays, through voice commands- people have access to instant information which is totally based upon their requirements. It not only saves their time but also eliminates the need to physically interact with the device. This is the most important reason for the popularity of voice-based assistants and smart devices. Be it android auto, smartphones or home accessories- it's quite possible to control them all through voice commands. Similarly, it gives a great opportunity for brands to increase their presence in this space.





The US Consumers survey says that 58.6% of users based in the US have used voice search in the last few months to search for results.





Voice Search Optimization - Make Your Business Ready for the New War

As voice engine optimization will soon dominate the trend, here are some of the tweaks and tips to help you optimize your SEO strategies as per the needs and requirements of Voice Search Optimization.





1. Focus on LongTail Keywords

The long-tail keywords could help you rank higher in terms of voice results. As people usually tend to ask for more detailed questions, long-tail keywords(Like: the best digital marketing company in Jaipur, Black canvas shoes near me etc) can come as a savior in the world of voice search optimization. The thorough keyword research based upon questions can also help brands to rank higher in search results.





2. Create Amazon Skills or Google assistant skills to reach out to smart devices

Do you have a great idea to reach out to people with voice-based smart devices? Creating a customized skill app or actions can help you reach your audience in a wider manner. You can fetch ideas around creating applications that serve the right content to your audience to make your brand popular and relevant.





3. Local SEO is the Key to Success

The voice-enabled commands are more localized and personalized which are sometimes more specific to locations or particular preferences. The local SEO for your website or brand can help in populating your content over voice-based search results based upon the particular location. The Google My Business listing for your brand is mandatory, to begin with the local SEO.





4. Create Podcasts for your brand

The podcasts are the new buzzword amidst the voice search trends. You can also create and curate voice-based content around your product and services which can be easily done through podcasts. These are simple audio-based episodes to impart knowledge to the listeners through apps like- Spotify, Google Music, etc.





5. Utilize the power of Google’s Speed Update for SEO

As per the google speed update, the websites with good speed scores will be given preferences to voice searching results. The improved site speed increases your chances to make way towards voice results as google loads voice results quite faster than that of usual search results. You can also enable AMP(Accelerated Mobile Pages) for your website to make your website content hierarchy more structured.











