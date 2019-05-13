What is Hadoop? 5 Reasons to Learn Big Data Hadoop





Big Data is emerging as an opportunity for organizations. It has made organizations realize that there are lots of benefits by Big Data Analytics. Organizations are now examining large data sets to uncover all hidden patterns, unknown correlations, market trends, customer preferences and other useful business information.

These analytical findings are helping organizations in more effective marketing, new revenue opportunities, and better customer service. They are improving operational efficiency, competitive advantages over rival organizations and other business benefits. Previously, there were many issues related to Big Data and traditional processing system. In this post, we will discuss what Hadoop is, and how Hadoop emerged as a solution to the problems associated with Big Data. We are also listing 5 reasons to learn Big Data Hadoop skills highlighting the benefits of using Hadoop.





Traditional Hadoop Approach & Problems with Big Data





If we look at the traditional Hadoop approach, there was an issue of handling the heterogeneity of data- structured, semi-structured and unstructured. The tradition method, RDBMS, was used to process big data. This focuses mostly on structured data like banking transaction, operational data etc. Whereas the new Hadoop specializes in semi-structured, unstructured data like text, videos, audios, Facebook posts, logs, etc. RDBMS technology is a proven, highly consistent, matured systems supported by many companies. While on the other hand, Hadoop is in demand due to Big Data, which mostly consists of unstructured data in different formats. Here are the major problems associated with processing Big data in past time:

The first problem is storing the colossal amount of data. Storing this huge data in a traditional system is not possible since the storage being limited only to one system and the data is being increasing at a tremendous rate. Second problem with the traditional Hadoop approach is storing heterogeneous data. Here the data is not only huge, but it is present in various formats as well like: Unstructured, Semi-structured and Structured. To store all these varieties of data, we needed a system generated from various sources. Third problem is accessing and processing speed of data. The hard disk capacity is increasing but the disk transfer speed is not increasing at similar rate. Explaining this situation with an example: Assume you have only one 100 Mbps I/O channel and you are processing 1TB of data, it will take around 2.91 hours. Now, if you have four machines with one I/O channel, for the same amount of data it will take 43 minutes approx. Thus, accessing and processing speed is the bigger problem than storing Big Data.





Hadoop New Approach- What is Hadoop?





Hadoop is a framework that allows you to store Big Data in a distributed environment, so that, you can process it parallely. Today, Hadoop can be used for:

Search – Yahoo, Amazon, Zvents

Data Warehouse – Facebook, AOL

Log processing – Facebook, Yahoo

Video and Image Analysis – New York Times, Eyealike

In total, we can conclude that:

Hadoop is scalable and excellent for Big Data analytics

Oracle is proven for concurrent transactional workloads

Oracle APIs for legacy applications and OLTP workloads

Solutions are available to integrate Oracle and Hadoop

Scalability on commodity Hardware for analytic workloads

There is a great value in using hybrid systems (Oracle + Hadoop)





5 Reasons to Learn Big Data Hadoop





Big Data and Hadoop skills can let you have your dream career. Dice quoted, “Technology professionals should be volunteering for Big Data projects, which makes them more valuable to their current employer and more marketable to other employers.”





Below we have listed 5 big reasons for learning Hadoop skills. Go to each one of them and check if these skills really make a difference to your career.





1. Accelerated Career Growth with Hadoop





According to 2015 Forbes report, about 90% of global organizations report medium to high levels of investment in big data analytics, and about a third call their investments “very significant.” Most importantly, about two-thirds of respondents reported that big data and analytics initiatives have had a significant, measurable impact on revenues.

Hadoop skills are high in demand and hence, there is an urgent need for IT professionals to keep themselves in trend with Hadoop and Big Data technologies. Having learned Hadoop Apache skills can ramp up your career offering you accelerated career growth and increased pay package.

2. More Job Opportunities with Apache Hadoop

If we look at the forecast, Hadoop skills are promising. There is definitely an upward trend that will keep progressing with time. You can expect an increasing job trend for Big Data and its technologies irrespective of you being a fresher or an experienced professional.

The Hindu predicts that by end of 2018, India alone will face a shortage of close to two lakh Data Scientists. This presents a tremendous career and growth opportunity for Big Data professionals.

3. Many Big Companies are employing Big Data Professionals

Many top companies are employing Hadoop professionals, with Yahoo leading in the race. You can refer LinkedIn to get more information on the number of existing Hadoop professional.





4. Big Data and Hadoop Skills can make Big Bucks!





“Companies are betting big that harnessing data can play a major role in their competitive plans, and that is leading to high pay for critical skills,” said Shravan Goli, president of Dice, in a statement.

Looking to the salary trends in Hadoop, market predicts that the postings for Hadoop jobs have gone up by 64%, compared to last year. And that Hadoop is the leader in the Big Data category of job postings.





5. Top Hadoop Technology Companies





Dell, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Pivotal, KARMASPHERE, Cloudera, Datameer, MAPR, hadapt, pentaho, Hortonworks, Zettaset etc. are the top employing Hadoop technology companies in the market today.





Conclusion

