What is Hadoop? 5 Reasons to Learn Big Data Hadoop

Big Data is emerging as an opportunity for organizations. It has made organizations realize that there are lots of benefits by Big Data Analytics. Organizations are now examining large data sets to uncover all hidden patterns, unknown correlations, market trends, customer preferences and other useful business information.
These analytical findings are helping organizations in more effective marketing, new revenue opportunities, and better customer service. They are improving operational efficiency, competitive advantages over rival organizations and other business benefits. Previously, there were many issues related to Big Data and traditional processing system. In this post, we will discuss what Hadoop is, and how Hadoop emerged as a solution to the problems associated with Big Data. We are also listing 5 reasons to learn Big Data Hadoop skills highlighting the benefits of using Hadoop.
If we look at the traditional Hadoop approach, there was an issue of handling the heterogeneity of data- structured, semi-structured and unstructured. The tradition method, RDBMS, was used to process big data. This focuses mostly on structured data like banking transaction, operational data etc. Whereas the new Hadoop specializes in semi-structured, unstructured data like text, videos, audios, Facebook posts, logs, etc. RDBMS technology is a proven, highly consistent, matured systems supported by many companies. While on the other hand, Hadoop is in demand due to Big Data, which mostly consists of unstructured data in different formats. Here are the major problems associated with processing Big data in past time:
Hadoop is a framework that allows you to store Big Data in a distributed environment, so that, you can process it parallely. Today, Hadoop can be used for:
In total, we can conclude that:
Big Data and Hadoop skills can let you have your dream career. Dice quoted, “Technology professionals should be volunteering for Big Data projects, which makes them more valuable to their current employer and more marketable to other employers.”
Below we have listed 5 big reasons for learning Hadoop skills. Go to each one of them and check if these skills really make a difference to your career.
1. Accelerated Career Growth with Hadoop
According to 2015 Forbes report, about 90% of global organizations report medium to high levels of investment in big data analytics, and about a third call their investments “very significant.” Most importantly, about two-thirds of respondents reported that big data and analytics initiatives have had a significant, measurable impact on revenues.
Hadoop skills are high in demand and hence, there is an urgent need for IT professionals to keep themselves in trend with Hadoop and Big Data technologies. Having learned Hadoop Apache skills can ramp up your career offering you accelerated career growth and increased pay package.
Are you too looking for an accelerated and rewarding career in Hadoop?
2. More Job Opportunities with Apache Hadoop
If we look at the forecast, Hadoop skills are promising. There is definitely an upward trend that will keep progressing with time. You can expect an increasing job trend for Big Data and its technologies irrespective of you being a fresher or an experienced professional.
The Hindu predicts that by end of 2018, India alone will face a shortage of close to two lakh Data Scientists. This presents a tremendous career and growth opportunity for Big Data professionals.
Learning comprehensive Apache Hadoop enables professionals and freshers adding valuable skills to their profile. Want to master these skills?
3. Many Big Companies are employing Big Data Professionals
Many top companies are employing Hadoop professionals, with Yahoo leading in the race. You can refer LinkedIn to get more information on the number of existing Hadoop professional.
4. Big Data and Hadoop Skills can make Big Bucks!
“Companies are betting big that harnessing data can play a major role in their competitive plans, and that is leading to high pay for critical skills,” said Shravan Goli, president of Dice, in a statement.
Looking to the salary trends in Hadoop, market predicts that the postings for Hadoop jobs have gone up by 64%, compared to last year. And that Hadoop is the leader in the Big Data category of job postings.
5. Top Hadoop Technology Companies
Dell, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Pivotal, KARMASPHERE, Cloudera, Datameer, MAPR, hadapt, pentaho, Hortonworks, Zettaset etc. are the top employing Hadoop technology companies in the market today.
Conclusion
Now that you have understood what Hadoop is & reasons to learn Hadoop skills. So, Think about it...
Keep Learning!
Thanks!