What Is The Difference Between Native And Hybrid Apps?





Since the mobile apps are handiest tools available in the hand of people, a majority of services are being obtained and served through of them. Since the trend of mobile application has grown, businesses have become eager to create mobile apps. And! Why not an app is a great tool that allows businesses to generate profit.





However, there are a variety of applications available in the market. While creating an application, it is essential for a business to decide which type of application they want to create. A majority of developers recommend native and hybrid apps , though a few suggest for hybrid application. Picking one from these is quite chaotic, as many business owners don't understand the difference between the two.





Native Apps





Basically, a native application is a program or software that is created in the native language of its terminal platform. The application functions on that particular platform, such as Android or iOS applications. Where Android apps are written in Java and iOS in objective C and swift, and run on their own platforms. Similarly, windows applications are written in C# and Visual Basic. Native applications are known for taking functionalities from their platform. It means the app can access the various functions of the native device such as camera, contact list, speaker, or gallery.





The native apps always compile into machine code, which improves its performance. Creating a native application is easy and there is no dearth of resources to support native app development, such as APIs and Library supports. Though, the development is quite tough to understand for everyone. Along with that, the code needs to be written separately for each platform, which consumes a lot of time. To create same app for different platform is also costly, as the logic remains same but entire coding gets done in different languages.





The premier features of native applications are:





* Higher degree of reliability

* Simple, fast and more interactive

* Support for both offline and online transactions

* Native features can be used in the best way





A majority of people prefer native applications, here are some main reasons for its huge adoption:





1. The standards and tools for native apps are created by OS companies such as Apple or Google. Therefore, if a new feature comes in Android or iOS, it will be first accessible to native apps.

2. Codes are faster that allow applications with heavy graphics to run smoothly.

3. Development isn't dependent on open source platform or libraries.





Hybrid Apps





Hybrid applications are software or program that includes features of both web browser and native apps. These applications are created with HTML 5, CSS and JavaScript, further, they get wrapped in a native container. Later native container loads a huge amount of information on the page.





In some instances, hybrid applications are similar to native apps, as they can be downloaded from application stores just like native. Along with that, they can work like native and can do things like feature sharing of native apps.





Though, the main difference is that they run in the WebView- the engine used by the browser. Here are the chief features of hybrid applications.





*Quick application development

* Easy to manage and simple development

* Cross-platform UI

* Application integration with file system of device

* Inexpensive app development and budget-friendly maintenance

* Single codebase for multiple mobile platforms





Hybrid apps are admired by programmers and organizations for various reasons, here are some reasons for their popularity.





1. Need to develop once and can run on all platforms.

2. Offer constant user experience irrespective of device or browser.

3. These apps can achieve improved hardware-based performance acceleration just like native apps.





Both types of applications have their own pros and cons. Which type of application can be best for your business, it completely depends on the requirement of the organization. It is advised to work with the app developers, to look which type of application can justify your idea in an efficient manner.





At Techugo, we deliver both native and hybrid application. Being a trusted app development company, we offer a wide range of application development services. Our developers are well-versed in different development platforms and create wonderful app solutions with unique features. With modern languages such as IoT, AI, Blockchain, they strive to deliver smart applications. To secure a great and user-friendly mobile app, get in touch with us.