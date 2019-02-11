Who is Casual Taxable Person in GST 

Casual Taxable Person is a person who occasionally undertakes transactions involving supply of goods or services in the course or furtherance of his business in a state or Union territory where he has not had any fixed place of business.Indiastartupbiz
Registration for a casual taxable person is mandatory irrespective of his turnover. There is no special form is required for the Casual Taxable Person. The normal FORM GST REG-01 which is used by other taxable persons for registration can be used by casual taxable person also.
The Casual Taxable Person must declare his PAN number, contact number, email ID, state or union territory in part A of Form GST REG – 01 on the common portal.
The GST certificate of registration for a Casual Taxable Person shall be valid for ninety days or period specified in the certificate from the effective date of registration, whichever is earlier.
An extension may be granted by the proper officer at the request to the applicant must limit to 90 days and will be allowed only on advance deposit of tax equal to the estimated tax liability.
A casual taxable person is required to file the following returns:
A casual taxable person shall not be required to file annual return alike the normal registered taxpayers.
A casual taxable person is eligible for the refund of balance advance tax paid after adjusting his tax liability. This balance advance tax can be refunded only when all the returns are furnished. The refund relating to balance in the electronic cash ledger has to be made in serial no. 14 of Form GSTR- 3.
