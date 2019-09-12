A

Why does Mobile App development Matter Today?

By Balvinder Singh
12th Sep 2019
Mobile App Development


No doubt, today, mobile apps have become integral parts of our everyday’s life. We can imagine our life without these apps.Nowadays, we fulfill most of our requirements using these apps, such as paying bills, music online, online booking, educating, etc. 


We can also use these apps for many purposes, such as creating a to-do list, setting up alarms and reminders for events. Due to these apps, the top mobile app development companies in India are growing day by day.

These mobile apps are not only essential in our day to day lives, but it’s also essential to understand that mobile application design has become key to mastering for the online sales market. With the advancement of technology such as Android, online revenue, and outreach of firms to the remote area is controlled by the Apps.


It is a well-known fact that mobile app development has become the art of the century. The companies who have, the more years of the experience can easily state that this trend is going to gain momentum shortly. More than 60% of the data indeed consuming population already gone mobile, it is quite clear that the reality of the internet space has been changed. The sharp decrease in the prices of the Android and iOS platform has become the primary factor for the success of mobile apps.


The smartphones had become more popular when two new operating systems came into limelight: Apple’s mobile OS and Android’s mobile OS. These two new operating systems were specifically designed for tablets and smartphones. When they entered the market, they only made up a tiny fraction of the available operating system. You can easily access online content from these devices, and people were left with web pages that did not load correctly and many scrolls around the screen to get the information when they required.


Fast forward 10 years and the dynamics of the OS market has changed rapidly. Microsoft is now no longer the big powerhouse as it was once. It was also rolling out a mobile device OS and lost huge amount of market share to the Android and Apple. Now, Android is getting popular as Microsoft and Android battle it out for the top position, and Apple is not that far behind.


For businesses with an online presence, if they have not already started to implement a mobile-device-friendly solution for their websites and other online platforms, they need to do so now. It is anticipated within the next five to ten years; Android will be leaders in operating systems, followed by Apple, with Microsoft is dropping to the third spot.


Thus, most of the best mobile app development companies in India make mobile apps according to the requirements.



    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
    Authors
    Balvinder Singh

    I am fond of writing and in free times I write about the things happens around me. I love adventures, cycling, travelling and my books. I always try to learn something new and that's why I read books. I am a Digital Marketer as a professional.

