Wings of Perseverance!

Early days:

I was born in Kolhapur and like lakhs of other kids I had a dream of flying high in the sky. I did well in studies. After I got 84.13 % in SSC, I registered my interest before my parents to go for 12th and try for NDA. However, due the financial situation at home, it was decided to go for a polytechnic course which will fetch me a job in 3 years.

Engineering Connection:

As I was inclined towards machines I chose Mechanical Engineering at Government Polytechnic, Kolhapur. I enjoyed learning engineering and managed to score 88.44% in the final year exams because of the guidance received by the professors. I finished 9th in the overall merit across Maharashtra. This gave me an opportunity to study at the prestigious College of Engineering Pune for my B.Tech but the problem was the expenditure of around 2 Lakhs for total of three years. I managed to get an education loan through a bank and go for it. At the end of my B.Tech I got selected in Eaton Corporation and later in Bajaj Auto.





Job and SSB:

I decided to go for the job and repay the loan. While I was working at Bajaj I cleared AFCAT and appeared for SSB. I was out on the last day. I could see my dreams of becoming a pilot meeting end, being aware of the expenses of the training to become a commercial pilot. Determined to not let it go, I started saving money from my salary. I worked at Bajaj Auto for nearly 5 years and developed exhaust systems for different models of Pulsar, KTM and the first quadri-cycle Qute.

At the end of five years I was having savings of 22 Lakhs. I appeared for the entrance of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi, Rae Barelli, UP which is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India. The total expenditure for the Ab-initio to Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) with Instrument Rating and Multi Engine Endorsement was around 36 lakhs in 2016. (Now it’s around 47 Lakhs).





Breaking comfort zone for a new beginning:

I decided to quit my job after qualifying the entrance. I did not have any clue about the source ofexcess 14 Lakhs required. When I discussed it with my friends I got the confidence to take the risk. The fees at IGRUA can be paid in 4 installments at an interval of 3 months. I was comfortable for the first two installments. During the third one I was trying to get a loan but couldn’t succeed. One of my friends gave me 2.3 Lakhs and other friends also contributed. I submitted the third installment with delay charges. For the fourth installment I came back to my hometown and contacted the local branch of a PSU bank (SBI). I learnt that maximum amount I can get is 7.5 Lakhs without collateral and I did not have any. I faced difficulty to convince the bank about the course and prospects of getting a job.

The reason is generally what people learn about aviation from news is about Airlines getting shut or Lay-offs or Strikes. Also, there is very less awareness about the procedure about pilot training and selection. Finally, I got that eligible loan amount sanctioned and left for IGRUA to complete my remaining training. Again my friends helped me to pay for the money I was falling short. I successfully completed the training and got the license in Mar 2018. Soon, Indigo Airlines came out with vacancies and I made it in the final list which was out in Jul 2018 after 5 stages of selection process. During this time I kept working for a purpose driven innovation start-up which caters to build products for specially-abled people.





So close yet so far:

Now, I had to arrange for the Airbus 320 Type Rating training cost which was around 25 Lakhs. I approached all the leading banks. I was denied loan due to non-availability of collateral.

I could see my joining date for the TR in Singapore next month and it seemed almost impossible to arrange for such a huge amount. I had already invested 36 Lakhs and the job offer was with me. But, still it seemed unachievable. I wrote E mails to some business people asking for help and knocked the doors of few contacts who worked in banking profession. Nothing was working.

Miracles do happen:

I was connected to a NBFC (Auxilo) education loan manager through student loan information offering website. I explained my case and he genuinely took interest. In case of unsecured loans the disbursement officer can take a risk call based upon few factors like academic history of the student, credit worthiness of the co-borrower and reputation of the academic institute. The loan manager was successful in pitching my case to his management and I was approved unsecured loan of 23 Lakhs just 15 days before I had to leave for Singapore. Again, my friends helped me for the expenses of 2 Lakhs which wasn’t covered under the loan. I finished TR and joined the Airlines in Apr 2019. Finally, I got my ‘wings’ on the graduation day at the IFly training academy on 13th June 2019. A dream seen by an ordinary little boy took almost 20 years to culminate.

Never Give up On Your Dream just because of the Time it will take to accomplish it. The Time will pass anyway. -Earl Nightingale









Not everyone is lucky!

I consider myself lucky to achieve my dream job because of lot of factors. Most important is the arrangement of funds. Many people helped me arrange the funds. Today, it is because of the timely help I received that I can sit in the cockpit of A320 at 35000 feet. But, not everyone is lucky. I have friends whose training got suspended due to lack of funds. I have a friend whose family decided to sell their house for the TR money because he didn’t get a loan and the property wasn’t eligible for a loan against property.

It is going to be difficult for many other cases to get a similar unsecured education loan like me because the basic qualification required for CPL course is 12th with Physics and Maths (or equivalent course like engineering diploma). Now how difficult it would be for any education loan approval bank manager to assess the case of a 12th standard student based on the above three parameters for an unsecured loan! Many banks do not even recognize CPL or TR eligible for loan. Mostly, education loans for such high amounts are given for PG courses abroad.





Many wings are chopped because it’s a costly dream:

Today, when I talk to students and go to colleges to interact with students to share my knowledge about different career avenues, I come across many who are interested in pursuing their passion in aviation as an aviator. I explain them the entire process and when I tell them the total training expenditure of around 60 Lakhs I can see dreams crushing in their eyes. It is a very disheartening sight. I hate that part but it’s true. This makes me give a small suggestion.





The requirement of pilots in India:

On 21st Sept. 2020, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave the information that presently we have 9073 pilots and we will be requiring around 9488 pilots in next five years. DGCA presently issues 700 to 800 CPL every year and around 30 % of the candidates are trained abroad. It means there is a huge gap in demand and supply.





Government assistance in education loan:

Now the suggestion: No, I am not asking for free money because it’s a commercial course. The suggestion is to grant education loan without any guarantee (because the poor candidates don’t have any) through any of the PSU bank to few selected candidates, with all the other interest rate and total period of loan repayment conditions remaining the same as that of the normal education loan.

Who will be eligible? Candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The guidelines for this category are already laid down by the Government.

How many? Well, Government has already given 10% reservation for EWS. So, if we consider the requirement of 9488 pilots for the next 5 years, it comes to around 190 pilots a year. I understand the apprehension of banks for giving unsecured education loans but we are going as per the official report of pilot’s requirement. So, the chances of getting a job are very high.

How to select? There can be a national level selection test for all the EWS candidates and top 190 can be selected. They will get a certificate of selection and upon producing admission confirmation letter from any of the DGCA approved flying club the money can be credited to the school directly, same as any other education loan. The selection in this ‘ scholarship loan programme ’ will give assurity to the candidate that the funds will eventually come and he can focus more on the training part instead of running around chasing banks.





In this way our country can get at least 900 deserving talented pilots in the next five years, who would have been let down in life because of their poor family background.





Concluding remarks:

Indian Aviation Market is all set to become the third largest in the world. With this it becomes imperative to build a cohesive eco system for the overall training and personnel requirements of the industry. Pilots being one of the critical resources which have a long lead time of training needs special attention. Training cost being one of the highest; it needs a customized approach to promote deserving talent. Above is just a suggestion which can be explored further with the policy experts.