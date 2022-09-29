Ahmedabad hosts National SC-ST Hub Conclave to encourage SC-ST entrepreneurs

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) organised a National SC-ST Hub Conclave in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on September 28 2022 to spread awareness about the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) Scheme and other schemes of the ministry.

The conclave was attended by MPs and various dignitaries. Dr Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, was the chief guest. The event was attended by more than 300 SC-ST entrepreneurs.

Dr Solanki encouraged SC-ST entrepreneurs from Gujarat to avail benefits of the NSSH Scheme. It aims at capacity enhancement and promoting entrepreneurship amongst the SC-ST population for amplifying their participation in public procurement.

Bankers were urged to prioritise credit support to the SC-ST entrepreneurs which would help augment their business capacities. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing jobs and stressed the participation of SC-ST entrepreneurs in strengthening the Indian economy.

Financial institutions like the State Bank of India and Yes Bank elaborated on various lending schemes for the MSME sector. Other government organisations participating in the programme presented various schemes to assist MSMEs. The conclave had facilitation desks for UDYAM Registration and GeM registrations to help SC-ST MSE participants.

The state-level conclaves assist SC-ST MSMEs to expand their horizons by incorporating new ideas as they become aware of the various schemes of the Indian government.