Aizawl hosts a National SC-ST Hub Conclave to encourage SC-ST entrepreneurs

The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) organised the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) conclave at Dawrpui Multipurpose Centre, Aizawl in Mizoram on October 15 2022 to promote entrepreneurship culture and spread awareness of the NSSH Scheme and other schemes by the ministry.

Minister of health & family welfare, Dr R Lalthangliana was the chief guest along with other dignitaries. More than 300 SC-ST entrepreneurs participated in the event.

Mercy Epao, joint secretary, ministry of MSME, said that the ministry implements the national SC-ST hub scheme to create an ecosystem for SC/ST entrepreneurs and encourages them to participate in the public procurement to reach a 4% mandate as per the public procurement policy. B B Swain, Secretary to the Ministry of MSME addressed the gathering and spoke extensively about the ministry’s concerted efforts to augment the capacity and promote MSMEs and entrepreneurship culture in India.

Dr Lalthangliana motivated the NSSH scheme beneficiaries with felicitations and inspired aspiring entrepreneurs with his words. He said, “It will be heartening to see SC-ST entrepreneurs from Mizoram avail the benefits offered under NSSH and various other schemes of the ministry.” He urged the participants to interact with the representatives of various organizations at the conclave and discuss the opportunities that they were presenting.

The programme gave aspiring and existing SC-ST entrepreneurs a chance to interact with CPSEs and lending institutions, who gave presentations on their vendor empanelment process and details of products/services to be procured. The financial institutions present at the event detailed various lending schemes pertaining to the MSME sector. There were facilitation desks of UDYAM Registration and GeM for registrations of SC/ST MSE participants on the spot.

The ministry had previously held the same conclave for SC-ST entrepreneurs at Ahmedabad on September 28, 2022.