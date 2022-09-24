10 lakh unique products of SMBs, startups, sold in first 36 hours of festive sales: Amazon

Ecommerce giant ﻿Amazon﻿ on Friday claimed to have recorded sales of 10 lakh unique products offered by small and medium business, startups, etc., from its platform during the first 36 hours of its Great Indian Festival Sale.

The company's annual festive season sale started from September 22 as it gave early access to paid users.

"It is encouraging to witness small and medium businesses, startups, artisans, women entrepreneurs offer a wide selection of products to our customers across India. We are humbled by the increase in new Prime member sign ups and customers shopping across categories as they trust Amazon as their preferred online shopping destination," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon.

The company said its Prime member sign ups grew 1.9 times than last year and 68% of the total new sign ups were from Tier II and III cities.

According to Amazon, customers showed preference for television brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Mi, LG, and Sony.

The company's Amazon Business segment recorded 50 percent growth in customers during the present sale.

"Amazon Business saw around 50 percent growth in customers, over 100 percent jump in orders and more than 200 percent jump in sales over last year along with a two times growth in customers placing bulk orders for their business or corporate gifting needs. The number of sellers getting at least one business order grew by 23 percent over last year," the statement said.

Amazon India has expanded its Same-day Delivery service to more than 50 major cities and towns in India for Prime Members.

"Same-Day Delivery within hours is now available in 2.5 times more pin codes compared to last year, growing from 14 cities to 50 cities and towns this year, including Surat, Mysuru, Mangalore, Bhopal, Nashik, Nellore, Anantapur, Warangal, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Patna, among others," the company said.

(The copy was updated to reflect a change in the number of Prime member signups)