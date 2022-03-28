Amazon announces third edition of ‘Smbhav’ Summit 2022 to be held on May 18 and 19

Amazon India today announced the third edition of ‘Amazon Smbhav’ to be held on May 18 and 19, 2022. The two-day virtual mega summit will bring together policymakers, eminent industry leaders, solution providers, startups, and Amazon leadership for invigorating discussions on best ways to leverage technology to enable digitisation and economic progress of lakhs of small local stores and businesses across India.

For the first time, ﻿Amazon﻿ will take this deeper into the country with a series of regional summits across key cities.

The summit will feature keynotes, panel discussions, masterclasses, and more on the significance of technology adoption across industries while focusing on key thrust areas like Social Empowerment and Enablement for Inclusive Economic Growth, Innovating for India, Creating Digital Infrastructure, and more.

A key highlight of the Amazon Smbhav every year are the annual ‘Amazon Smbhav Awards’ that recognise businesses, innovators and individuals who have made significant progress in their respective areas and contributed towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Last year, more than 1,200 businesses, innovators and individuals applied for the Smbhav Awards across 11 categories. This year, Smbhav Awards will feature 15 different categories to recognise path-breaking and disruptive business ideas.

Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India says,

“We remain deeply committed to innovate for small business, especially to digitally enable small local stores and kirana shops. We are excited about bringing together a host of policymakers, well-known corporate leaders, successful modern entrepreneurs, young emerging business owners and Amazon leaders at Amazon Smbhav 2022 to discuss and debate on ideas that will enable India’s growth to a $1 trillion digital economy.”

Amazon Smbhav began in 2020 and at the inaugural summit, Amazon pledged to digitise 10 million MSMEs, generate $10 billion in cumulative exports from India and create two million jobs in India by 2025. The company has already digitised 2.5 million MSMEs, enabled exports worth $3 billion and created over a million direct and indirect jobs in India.