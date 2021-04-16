AWS launches software suite for digital transformation of SMBs

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Friday announced the launch of its Amazon Digital Suite, a curated set of software solutions, aimed at enabling India’s small and medium businesses (SMBs) to digitise their operations and bring their businesses online.





Running on AWS, the suite will provide a broad selection of business software focused on SMBs from seven AWS Partner Network (APN) Technology Partners in areas such as accounting, customer support, and human resources, the company said in a statement, adding that the offering is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.





The digital suite comprises payment and credit solutions from Razorpay, customer support and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions from Freshworks, human resources and payroll management solutions from greytHR, tax compliance and invoicing solutions from ClearTax, accounting and productivity solutions from Zoho, ecommerce and retail order management solutions from Vinculum, and digital ledger and online cataloging solutions from OkCredit.

“The Amazon Digital Suite brings the best of what AWS and Amazon offer as an affordable, simple-to-use, and value-driven package,” said Puneet Chandok, President – Commercial Sales, AISPL, AWS India and South Asia.

He added, “We want to ensure the power of the cloud is within the reach of SMBs, and we have built a solution that is simple to understand and deploy, and accessible to new customers. With the Amazon Digital Suite, SMBs can overcome the challenges of technology adoption, digitise their operations, innovate in their business, accelerate their growth, and help India prosper.”

Exclusive benefits to customers purchasing any Amazon Digital Suite product from Amazon.in include no long-term lock-in or usage commitments, and dedicated priority support to make the technology adoption experience easy and seamless, the company added in its statement.





Prices of the products that are part of the Amazon Digital Suite available on Amazon India begin at Rs 20, and all Amazon Digital Suite software can be purchased individually with discounts of up to 75 percent on the suggested retail prices, according to the statement.