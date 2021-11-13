5 kidswear brands setting high standards for children's clothing in India

Kidswear is one of the fastest-growing segments in India with many players entering the market and the existing ones diversifying their portfolio by introducing sustainable categories, gender-neutral apparel, and much more.

According to Statista, India’s apparel market was expected to grow at about 11 percent and reach a value of $85 billion by 2021. The kids wear segment accounted for about 20 percent of this market in 2018. But the segment is now predicted to reach nearly Rs 1.7 trillion by 2028.

The sector has a huge growth potential in the near future and ahead of Children’s Day, SMBStory has listed out five brands redefining kidswear in India, cashing in on this growth.

Keebee Organic

Vandana Kalagra and Smruti Rao, cofounders, Keebee Organics

Tapping into India’s growing market of kidswear are classmates-turned-entrepreneurs Vandana Kalagara and Smruti Rao.

Their manufacturing enterprise ﻿Keebee﻿c makes sustainable kidswear and sells them directly to consumers through its own website, and online channels such as ﻿Myntra﻿, ﻿FirstCry﻿﻿, The Nestery, and more.

In a previous conversation, Vandana told SMBStory:

“We started in 2016 and launched our first product in 2017. Selling our kidswear products online, we are seeing annual revenues of up to Rs 36 lakh. This year, we are targeting Rs 75 lakh.”

Based out of Hyderabad, their kidswear is Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified.

Veronna

Veronna Damani, Founder, 'veronna'

Veronna Damani is one of those lucky people who found her calling and followed her passion. Today, she is a proud owner of a baby and kidswear label Veronna, which she has built over the years.

In a previous conversation with SMBStory, she said that most of its garments are made from natural fibres like cotton and a few cotton blends that are sourced from New Delhi and Mumbai.

“Our colour palates are very subtle and muted, including our prints which are more vintage and European in aesthetic. We only use yarn-dyed fabrics. Our aim is always to create unique and functional designs,” Verona added.

The brand manufactures the clothes in-house with quality fabrics sourced from local markets.

Ed-a-Mamma

Alia Bhatt, founder, Ed-a-Mamma

Started by actor-entrepreneur Alia Bhatt, ﻿Ed-a-Mamma﻿ is a sustainable children’s wear brand launched in October 2020 on FirstCry.

“I wanted to start my own label. When you become semi-successful, you start looking back to see if you can start something of your own. I was interested in clothes and fashion, and when I looked deeper, I realised there was no dearth of clothes or fashion labels for people in the age group of 25 to 45 years. The competition, in fact, is high. There was a need for a world-class children’s clothing brand, which is Made in India,” said Alia, in a previous conversation with SMBStory.

Ed-a-Mamma caters to children in the age group of 2-14 years. It is completely homegrown and has the vision of changing the world one garment at a time, according to a statement. Operating on an exclusively D2C business model, the brand which launched with 150 styles in October 2020, now has 800 options live on its website.

The company stated, while all the products are made with completely natural fibres, Ed-a-Mamma has garnered trust by acquiring SEDEX (global certification for ethical trade), Green Denim Certifications through Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD certification), organic clothing through GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certification and is a completely vegan compliant brand.

Cuddles for Cubs

Anushka Jhawar and Arjun Doshi, cofounders, Cuddles for Cubs

Gender-neutral fashion may slowly be picking up, but when it comes to kids and babywear, the old adage – pink is for girls and blue is for boys – still holds true in retail outlets.

To change this, sibling duo Anushka Jhawar and Arjun Doshi started ﻿Cuddles for Cubs﻿ out of Mumbai earlier this year. Anushka explains that the brand aims to encourage a genderless and imaginative childhood that blurs archaic distinctions between ‘boy’ and ‘girl’, paving the way for an empowered, uninhibited future.

Fully made-in-India, the D2C brand works with Indian vendors that have decades of experience and know the right fabrics suitable for children. The brand uses AZO-free dyes to prevent harmful chemicals from coming in contact with the child’s skin. While currently operating on a D2C model, the brand is also building the capacity to list on all curated marketplaces.

According to the founders, “Many affordable brands dump export-surplus or ‘stock-lots ‘of inconsistent or questionable qualities. These products were mostly created for a Western export market and lack affinities for the Indian consumer. We want to keep our brand relatable, adorable, and affordable. Our products are presently 100 percent cotton grown and spun in India.”

Zeezeezoo

Ashini Shah and Rahil Shah, co-founders, Zeezeezoo

Ashini Shah had been living in the UK as a new mum when she saw quirky and fun outfits for children. She was also exposed to a market comprising multicultural parents who were raising their children as global citizens.

This got her to ideate about entrepreneurial ideas, and inspired her to launch Vadodara-based D2C apparel brand ﻿ Zeezeezoo ﻿ ﻿ in 2016. The brand works with creative illustrators, vendors, and manufacturers in India to introduce made-in-India apparel for babies and children up to the age of four.

When they launched, Zeezeezoo's founders had two clear target areas in mind — the domestic market, and the international market catering to the NRI and South Asian diaspora.

While the domestic market contributes to 60 percent of its revenue, international demands counted for about 40 percent. The brand has over 200 designs as well as customised options priced between Rs 200 and Rs 899, and the products are available on its website, and Amazon. The brand is currently also in talks to launch on Ajio.

