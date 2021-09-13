CSIR-NEERI transfers saline gargle RT-PCR technique to MSME ministry for commercialisation

To commercialise the Saline Gargle RT-PCR technique, the Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has transferred its know-how technique to the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on September 11.

The Saline Gargle RT-PCR technology is simple, fast, cost-effective, patient-friendly, and comfortable that provides instant test results and is well-suited for rural and tribal areas, given minimal infrastructure requirements.

In May 2021, Speaking to PIB, Dr Krishna Khairnar, Senior Scientist, Environmental Virology Cell, NEERI said that the swab collection method requires time. Moreover, since it is an invasive technique, it is a bit uncomfortable for patients. Some time is lost also in the transport of the sample to the collection centre.

"The saline gargle RT-PCR method is instant, comfortable and patient-friendly. Sampling is done instantly and results will be generated within three hours.”

"The know-how has been transferred to the Union Ministry of MSME, on a non-exclusive basis. This would enable the innovation to be commercialised and licensed to all capable parties, including private, government, and various rural development schemes and departments," according to PTI.

The ceremonial transfer of the Standard Operating Procedure and know-how of the technique was done in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

The licensees are expected to set up manufacturing facilities for commercial production in the form of easily usable compact kits.

In the light of the prevailing pandemic situation and probable third wave of COVID-19, CSIR-NEERI fast-tracked the know-how transfer process to potential licensees for its wider dissemination across the nation.

"The Saline Gargle RT-PCR method needs implementation across the nation, especially in resource-poor regions like rural and tribal areas. This would result in faster and more citizen-friendly testing and will strengthen our fight against the pandemic," Gadkari said.

The MSME unit had approached CSIR-NEERI for commercialising the Saline Gargle RT-PCR technology developed by CSIR-NEERI, he added.