Fintech firm Easebuzz launches platform to accelerate MSME growth

Pune-based digital payments and financial operations platform Easebuzz has launched Buzzing for Bharat, a platform to accelerate MSMEs' (micro, small and medium enterprises) growth.

Buzzing for Bharat aims to strengthen MSMEs' digital capabilities and scale sustainably. The platform seeks to empower MSMEs by providing them a platform to showcase innovation and gain visibility among financial institutions, investors and policymakers. It will also help them gain access to capital by bridging the gap between MSMEs and funding partners (banks, venture capital firms, and other financial institutions);

The platform will also offer tools, compliance support, and expert guidance to help businesses integrate technology into their operations, and provide a global market accelerator to open doors to international trade and position Indian MSMEs for global expansion.

"It has been envisioned as a collaborative platform that brings together stakeholders from across the ecosystem to help MSMEs digitise, acess growth capital and expand globally," Easebuzz Group Head Parimal Shivendu said in a statement.

Going forward, Buzzing for Bharat will include mentorship programmes, cabability-building sessions, and initiatives to connect MSMEs with domestic and international markets.

Earlier this year, Easebuzz raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Existing investors 8i Ventures and Varanium Capital had also participated in the round.

