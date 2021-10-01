Govt collects GST revenue over Rs 1.17 lakh crore in Sept; Sikkim records highest jump in collection

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection remained above the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the third straight month in September at over Rs 1.17 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The revenue for September 2021 is 23 percent higher than the GST revenue in September 2020.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2021 is Rs 1,17,010 crore, of which CGST is Rs 20,578 crore, SGST is Rs 26,767 crore, IGST is Rs 60,911 crore (including Rs 29,555 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,754 crore (including Rs 623 crore collected on import of goods), the finance ministry said in a statement.

CGST refers to Central Goods and Services Tax, SGST is State Goods and Service Tax, and IGST is Integrated Goods and Services Tax.

During September, revenue from the import of goods was 30 percent higher while revenue from domestic transactions (including import of services) was 20 percent higher than the revenue from these sources during the same month last year.

Further, Maharashtra (Rs 16,584 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 7,842 crore), Karnataka (Rs 7,783 crore), Gujarat (Rs 7,780), and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 5,692 crore) are the top states who collected the highest GST revenue.

Sikkim saw the highest jump of 144 percent in the contributing figures. From Rs 106 crore in September 2020, the number has gone up to Rs 260 crore in the same month in 2021.

"Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers, have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections. It is expected the positive trend in the revenue will continue, and the second half of the year will post higher revenue," the statement added.

Additionally, the central government has also released GST compensation worth Rs 22,000 crore to help states meet their GST revenue gap.

(With added inputs from PTI.)