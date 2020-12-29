COVID-19 has proven that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) need to take the digital route in order to survive and thrive. Walmart-owned ecommerce giant Flipkart said on Monday that its business to business (B2B) platforms, Flipkart Wholesale and Best Price cash-and-carry, saw significant growth this year despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.





While the former reported a 75 percent month-on-month growth since its launch last September, the latter witnessed a 10x increase in ecommerce adoption among members during 2020, with large traction coming in from Tier II cities like Kota, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Aurangabad, Karimnagar and Amravati.

Commenting on how these initiatives are driving the growth of MSMEs in India, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale and Walmart India, said, “At Best Price, during the lockdown, we encouraged members to place orders on our ecommerce platform and have products delivered to them. We also launched a revamped Best Price app and website, and saw order volumes surge through our e-commerce channels. Our members adapted very quickly to ordering online and we believe this trend will continue going forward.”

Adarsh also added that the aim of all the initiatives is to make "ecommerce inclusive for every small kirana and drive growth for every MSME in the country."





He said that while the entire retail ecosystem was grappling with the unprecedented challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Indian suppliers and buyers came together to unlock the potential of technology and ecommerce which in effect, helped in mitigating the crisis to a great extent.





The Flipkart Wholesale app offers fashion products such as clothing, footwear and accessories etc, across 23 cities with around 2.5 lakh users listed on the platform. It recently also launched a grocery vertical in Delhi-NCR.





According to the company, one in five users on the platform are from Tier II or Tier III cities.