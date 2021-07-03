Looking at further simplification of SEZ ecosystem: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently said the ministry is looking at ways to further simplify the special economic zones (SEZs) ecosystem to make them more attractive for investors and push exports.

He also said that the Department of Commerce and Revenue are discussing to see if SEZ units can be allowed to do business outside these zones.

SEZs have urged the government to permit them to sell their products in the domestic market without payment of customs duties.

"We are also looking at further simplification of the SEZ ecosystem... We have to see that whatever advantages SEZs units have, DTA (domestic tariff area) units should not have unfair disadvantages... Soon, we will find a solution in this regard," the minister told reporters.

On the $400 billion export target for this fiscal, Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said a comprehensive work plan is under preparation for that.

Speaking at the briefing, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Armane Giridhar expressed hope that the soft launch of the national single-window system would happen in the next few weeks.

Already 43 departments and ministries are onboarded, and 14 states have also come into the system.

"Our target is to ensure that all central ministries, departments, states, and UTs come into the system so that one application at one place will ensure that the industry starts functioning," he said.

On reducing the compliance burden for the industry, he said in Phase-II of this plan, "we are taking up simplification and rationalisation of all the processes in the government."

By August 15 this year, "we will ensure that more than 10,000 compliances to be adhered to by the industry are reduced," the secretary said.

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)