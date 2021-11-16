IITF creates avenues for growth and self-reliance for MSMEs: Narayan Rane

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Narayan Tatu Rane recently said the India International Trade Fair (IITF) provides an opportunity for MSME entrepreneurs to showcase their products and create new avenues for growth and self-reliance.

Inaugurating the National Small Industries Pavilion, the MSME minister said the government's favourable industrial policy and various schemes implemented by the ministry are helping the sector to realise its full potential.

Rane also took a round of the pavilion and met various MSME exhibitors.

"The fair will provide an opportunity to MSME entrepreneurs, especially women, SC/ST, and entrepreneurs from aspirational districts, to show-case their skill/products and create new opportunities for growth and attain self-reliance," an official statement said.

A total of 316 MSMEs are showcasing their products in about 20 sectors, including Ayush, Ceramics, Chemical, Cosmetics, Electrical/ Electronics, Embroidery, Food, Footwear, Handicrafts, Handlooms, Home Decor, Honey, Jute, Leather, Metallurgy, Gem and Jewellery, Textiles, Toys, Wood, etc.

This year, MSME Pavilion acknowledges the highest ever participation of women-led enterprises (71 percent) along with the SC and ST entrepreneurs from various parts of the country.

IITF has returned after a gap of one year in its 40th edition with double josh and powered by the double engine of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) is held from November 14-27.