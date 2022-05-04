India and Germany discuss growth, digitisation, investment opportunities for MSMEs

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)'s Secretary, Anurag Jain, chaired a roundtable of German Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and discussed sustainable growth, startups, digitisation, and green technology. He is a part of the official delegation that accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his tour to Germany.

The Secretary also met Markus Jerger, Chairman, BVMW of the German Association for Small and Medium Enterprises, highlighting opportunities for greater investment and cooperation in the MSME sector between India and Germany, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The opportunities were discussed in the fields of food processing, textiles, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, technology, hydrogen and green energy, sustainability, and digitalisation, among others, it said.

The Prime Minister's official trip to Germany concluded on May 3. Talking about its success, he said, "My Germany visit has been a productive one. The talks with @Bundeskanzler Scholz were extensive and so were the Inter-Governmental Consultations. I got a great opportunity to interact with business and Indian community leaders. I thank the German Government for their hospitality."

(With added inputs from the PTI).