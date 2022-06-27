India MSME Summit 2022: What’s in store at the Grand Finale?

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have undergone a radical transformation in the wake of COVID-19. Now, the challenge is to live and grow in what is being termed the new normal.

The Grand Finale of YourStory and SMBStory’s India MSME Summit 2022 to be held on June 27 will discuss all this and more, and set out a clear roadmap for the sector.

The virtual event will have entrepreneurs, leaders, industry stakeholders, and more discuss what’s in store for the MSME sector, how to respond to challenges at hand, increase productivity and efficiency, engage with the workforce, new emerging sectors, and more.

Here’s a look at some of the key reasons why you should attend the summit:

Intriguing fireside chats

DP Goel, Co-chair of the MSME Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will discuss the role of MSMEs in driving the next wave of growth in India in a fireside chat.

Sugumar Nagarajan, Executive Director of Anil Foods, will speak about how he built south India’s biggest FMCG empire.

Panel Discussions

The Grand Finale will also have panel discussions on various topics like creating a market for women-led MSMEs, bridging the digital skills gap within the sector, sunrise sectors that will become strong in coming times, how the hospitality industry is moving forward in the new normal, and more.

Masterclass

Sunette Carroll, Customer Success Leader of Udemy Business, will take a masterclass on ‘Investing in an agile, smarter workforce for excellence’.

There’s more! The other speakers at the Grand Finale include:

Uday Narang, Chairman, Anglian Omega Group

‍Pallav Bihani, Founder, ﻿ BoldFit ﻿

Sohil Wazir, COO, ﻿ Blue Tribe Foods ﻿

Pranay Jain, Founder, ﻿ BodyFirst ﻿

Manan Bajoria, VP Growth, Product Marketing, and Analytics, ﻿ Ixigo ﻿

Pranav Dangi, Founder and CEO, ﻿ The Hosteller ﻿

Ankush Kakkar, Owner, ﻿ Treeoise Resort ﻿

Sandeep Chettri, CEO, ﻿ TradeIndia ﻿

Nilesh Ghule, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿ TruckBhejo ﻿

Let's together uncover opportunities in the new normal and deliberate on the way forward.

The summit starts at 10 am on June 27. Register here.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai Edited by Teja Lele Desai