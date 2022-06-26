India MSME Summit 2022: The week so far and call for the grand finale

The last few days saw panel discussions and fireside chats as part of the India MSME Summit 2022, igniting important conversations within the MSME ecosystem. From stock market listing to devising working capital solutions, leveraging technology, growing in the normal, industry stakeholders delved deeper to understand the sector's pulse and devise the way forward for it. Here's a recap of all that happened.

On Day 1 of the India MSME Summit 2022, panellists uncovered opportunities in the new normal and deliberated on the way forward for Indian MSMEs.

On Day 2 of the India MSME Summit 2022, panellists spoke about what it takes for MSMEs to get listed on the stock market.

On the third day of the India MSME Summit 2022, SMBStory spoke to industry stakeholders to find solutions to the working capital problem MSMEs face and the way forward.

On Day 4 of the India MSME Summit 2022, MSME industry stakeholders came together to discuss how MSMEs can boost exports.

During a fireside chat on Day 5, Dinesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of IndiaMart, discussed how Indian MSMEs can overcome their existing challenges and more.

The Grand Finale

The seven-day event will culminate into the Grand Finale on June 27. The event will welcome speakers from different industries, including policymakers and influential leaders, to discuss what’s next for the sector.

Why attend the Grand Finale?

To gain insights into the sector and engage in various discussions.

To know about innovations that are going to shape the MSME sector in the future.

To understand the role the sector is going to play in powering the economy.

To connect experts, investors, and industry professionals.

Join us in this virtual event by registering on the link here.