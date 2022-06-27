The first half of the India MSME Summit 2022 saw an amazing lineup of panelists, fireside chat, keynote speakers. The second half promises to be equally amazing. Here’s what we expect:

Delayed payments: Breaking the normalisation

The session will throw light on the growing importance of prompt payments, which is captured well by the popular business adage “revenue is vanity, profit is sanity, and cash is king.” Cash flow is the lifeblood of any business. Positive cash flow allows MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) to invest in more production cycles, meet statutory payments on time, and even access credit.

To manage cash flow mismatches, MSMEs borrow from financial institutions or local money lenders, a cost that ultimately prices up the goods sold or services provided.

Role of MSMEs in driving the next wave of growth for Bharat

In the last few years, the MSME sector has proven its resilience by braving various storms including the COVID-19 pandemic. What do entrepreneurs need to learn about the new ways of doing business? Is there a playbook? What does the road ahead look like? Get all the answers in this session.

How the hospitality industry is facing challenges and uncertainties in the post-COVID world

Hospitality was hit hard by the COVID-19-induced restrictions. The sector has now accelerated technology adoption to deal with the challenges of the new normal.

Overcoming supply chain disruptions in small and medium enterprises in wake of international conflicts

The COVID-19 pandemic is gradually becoming a thing of the past but other global challenges like the on-going war call for countries and businesses to build supply chain systems and structures that are not just resilient but also future-proof.

Anil Foods Journey: Building South India's largest FMCG empire from Tamil Nadu

Anil Foods, a leading FMCG company offering a wide range of food products, was once started as an MSME in 1984 in Dindugal, a small town in Tamil Nadu by Sugumar Nagarajan, a grocery store employee. The brand has grown from door-to-door sales to today with 20 manufacturing plants and a strong presence in South India valued at 250+crore company.

Sukumaran Nagarajan, Managing Director of Anil Foods as well as second-gen entrepreneur shares with us the secret of the success of this three-decade-old brand.

Importance of creating markets for women-led MSMEs

Women-led MSMEs have grown in the last few years in India. The session throws light on the growing women's entrepreneurial ecosystem in India.

Role of digital commerce in empowering the MSMEs entrepreneurship

Digital commerce has given Indian MSMEs visibility and empowered them with digital tools. How can digital commerce play a greater role in the development of the sector will be decoded in this session.

