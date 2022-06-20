7 days to go: Countdown to the grand finale of India MSME Summit 2022, the country’s largest event for small businesses
India’s most influential summit for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)—India MSME Summit 2022 powered by Udemy Business is here.
With the finale just a few days away, what’s in store during the week and on the last day?
After a full week of virtual panel discussions attended by entrepreneurs, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders, the grand finale will welcome speakers from different industries including policymakers and influential leaders to discuss what’s next for the sector.
Why attend YourStory's MSME Summit?
- To gain insights into the sector and engage in various discussions.
- To know about innovations that are going to shape the MSME sector in the future.
- To understand the role the sector is going to play in powering the economy.
- To connect experts, investors, and industry professionals.
Before the finale
This is the fourth annual India MSME Summit 2022. Unlike the last two years, where the event was mainly about the obstacles faced by India’s MSMEs, the current edition will celebrate revival stories of small and medium enterprises in the post-pandemic era.
YourStory’s India MSME Summit from 21-27 will focus on how technology, reskilling and many new developments are available to help MSMEs leverage the new reality.
The event will be dedicated to multiple panel discussions, fireside chats, workshops, masterclass, keynote, and roundtables.
Speakers
- Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary-General, Federation of India Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises
- Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory
- Meghna Suryakumar, CEO, Crediwatch
- Chandrakant Salunkhe, Founder and President, Federation of Indian SME Associations
- Sonal Jindal, Founder, Medusa
- Gaurav Garg, Founder, Dupatta Bazaar
- Raman Bhatia, Founder, Servotech Power Systems
- Hritesh Lohiya, Founder, Priti International
- Farman Beig, Co-founder and CEO, Wat-a-Burger
- Stuti Gupta, Founder, Amrutam
- Amit Mundra, Country Manager, Buhl Data Services
- Amit Kumar, Founder, MSMEx
- Dinesh Jain, Founder & Chairman, Insight Cosmetics
Join us in this virtual event by registering on the link here. To partner at the India MSME Summit 2022, click here.