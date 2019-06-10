MSME sector in agribusiness in need of extensive facilities, good ecommerce site: MSME Development Institute

The MSME sector in agribusiness needs extensive storage facilities, technological assistance, and logistic support with a good ecommerce site for proper marketing and reach to customers, an official of MSME Development Institute said at the ‘NEO MSME Summit-2030: An MSME Odyssey’ on Friday.





Speaking at the conclave organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I), Ajoy Bandopadhyaya, Director of the institute, said, "The eastern part of the country is a resource-rich and its potential is not being fully utilised."





Admitting that the West Bengal has a lot of agro-based industries and large parts of the agro products are produced here, the official of the Centre-run institute regretted that the resources are still wasted due to insufficient distribution, lack of cold storage, and marketing facilities.





"Also, another target for this year is to look to the northeastern region. All products in the North East are produced organically. So the MSMEs have to be guided on procuring, packing, and exporting," Bandopadhyaya said.





Stressing on MSME development for the Andaman and Nicobar islands, Bandopadhyaya identified potential grounds for MSME development in the islands as they have coconut grooves.





Speaking on the occasion, Keiichi Higuchi, President, Kawasaki Rikuso Transportation Co Ltd of Japan--the focus country in the summit--talked about the success of his warehousing company that opened first in Singur in West Bengal.





Bengal Chamber President Indrajit Sen said that the main objective of this summit was to bring together the relevant stakeholders on one platform for meaningful deliberation for the benefit of this sector.





