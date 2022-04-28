MSME minister Narayan Rane inaugurates ‘Enterprise India’ to promote entrepreneurship culture, awareness about schemes

Union Minister for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) Narayan Tatya Rane, on Wednesday inaugurated the ministry’s mega event “Enterprise India” under the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Enterprise India is a series of commemorative entrepreneurship development events and activities being organised from April 27 up to May 27 to promote entrepreneurship culture and create awareness about the schemes and initiatives of the Ministry of MSME across the country.

The event was aimed at ‘Jan Bhagidari’ and some of the key activities included conferences with industry associations, organising Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes through field offices, demonstration of nukkad nataks in aspirational districts, special campaigns on Udyam Registration, launch of MSME Sustainable Zed Certification Scheme, conducting ‘MSME Expedition’ in several States, organising MSME Mega Convention and Exhibition.

Presiding over the meeting with industry associations, Rane said that interaction with the MSME industry Associations will surely bring out some fruitful way forward for existing schemes, policies, programmes as well as to formulate relevant new initiatives in due course of time. The minister highlighted the significant role of MSMEs in promoting entrepreneurship and importance of Industry associations in making the country a manufacturing hub.

The minister also discussed issues pertaining to the sector and schemes regarding Aatmanirbhar Bharat and making India a $5 trillion economy. He reiterated that MSMEs are growth accelerators making a significant contribution to GDP and need to be strengthened.

“The country can be made self-reliant by the development of MSMEs. The interaction with the MSME industry Associations brought out constructive suggestions to make the MSME sector vibrant."

ALSO READ Why Buy Now Pay Later in B2B is the key to unlocking SME growth

Rane also mentioned that he will take up the suggestion of MSME associations to raise the turnover limit of classifying small enterprises to Rs 100 crore with the prime minister and finance minister.

As per the existing classification of MSMEs, a small enterprise is categorised as a unit whose investment in plant and machinery or equipment does not increase Rs 10 crore and turnover is less than Rs 50 crore.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, State Minister of MSME, was also present during the occasion. Senior officers of the Central Government, office bearers of different industry associations, and other delegates also attended the meeting. The aim of the event is to create synergy between the industry associations and various ministries/departments concerned.

Stay Updated Meet a new Hero every week - Get inspiring stories of entrepreneurs building Indian brands Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.