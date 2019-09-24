A

MSME and power ministries join forces to enhance energy security for MSMEs

An MoU was signed between the Development Commissioner, MSME, and DG, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, for developing a long-term roadmap to enhance energy efficiency and security for MSMEs.

By Rishabh Mansur
24th Sep 2019
nitin gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Road Transport and Highways, and RK Singh, Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, came together yesterday to inaugurate the National Conclave on Enhancing Energy Efficiency in the MSME sector in New Delhi.


According to a government press release, the ministers also inaugurated an exhibition of energy-efficient technologies for the MSME sector.


Further, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Development Commissioner, MSME, and DG, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, for developing a long-term roadmap to enhance energy efficiency and security for MSMEs through focused intervention.


Nitin Gadkari said at the event:


“Energy is the driving force for all the economic activities, including MSME sector. Making efforts towards energy conservation and taking appropriate measures to mitigate carbon emissions is our key priority. Energy efficiency measures would reduce MSMEs’ power bills and make them competitive in international market.”


Gadkari added that the government was committed to the development of MSMEs by transforming the sector through green and sustainable initiatives.


RK Singh said, "Industrial energy demand in India has almost doubled in the last five years and it is expected to go up by over three times between 2012 and 2040. Therefore, adopting energy efficiency Initiatives and following best practices in this regard would be helpful in reducing the energy demand and strengthening energy security."


The conclave also saw the ministers release the Energy Conservation Guidelines for MSMEs and knowledge management portal SIDHIEE under the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's MSME programme.


The press release said this portal will host useful information, including 50 videos of multimedia tutorials for MSMEs to understand early adoption of energy-efficient technologies.


The two-day conclave is being organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency with participation from MSME entrepreneurs, industry associations, technology and service providers, sectoral energy experts, and senior officials from the government.


Abhay Bakre, Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, said that especially for the MSME sector, the bureau has established energy management centres across India, developing more than 300 energy efficiency case studies and preparation of investment-grade DPRs. 


(Source: Press Information Bureau, Government of India)


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

