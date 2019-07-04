Budget 2019: Economic Survey pitches for incentivising large, newer firms over small, older MSMEs

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs

The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19 in Parliament today and said that MSMEs with less than 100 workers contributed only 14 percent to employment and their productivity was a mere eight percent.





A government press release quoted the survey stating that dwarfs, i.e., firms with less than 100 workers despite being more than ten years old, account for more than half of all organised firms in manufacturing by number, but their contribution towards employment and productivity was markedly low.





In contrast, large firms (more than 100 employees) account for three-quarters of such employment and close to 90 per cent of productivity despite accounting for about 15 per cent by number, the survey stated.





For reorienting policies for growth in the MSME sector, the Economic Survey stated that MSMEs that grow not only create greater profits for their promoters but also contribute to job creation and productivity in the economy.





“Our policies must, therefore, focus on enabling MSMEs to grow by unshackling them,” it said.





“Job creation in India, however, suffers from policies that foster dwarfs, i.e. small firms that never grow, instead of infant firms that have the potential to grow and become giants rapidly. Size-based incentives that are provided irrespective of firm age and inflexible labour regulation, which contain size-based limitations, contribute to this predicament. To unshackle MSMEs and thereby enable them to grow, all size based incentives must have a sunset clause of less than ten years with necessary grand-fathering,” the survey stated.





The following methods were proposed by the survey in order to boost the MSME ecosystem:





Incentivising ‘infant’ firms rather than small firms





The survey said that the appropriate grandfathering of existing incentives needs to be shifted away from dwarfs to infants.





“When such incentives are provided to firms irrespective of their age, the incentives create ‘perverse’ incentives for firms to stay small. Such perverse incentives would not be there if age is the criterion. Misuse of the age based criterion can be easily avoided using Aadhaar,” the survey stated.





For instance, if a promoter starts a new firm, utilises the benefits for ten years when the age-based policy is available and then closes the firm to start a new one to avail the age-based benefits through this new firm, then the Aadhaar of the promoter can alert authorities about this misuse.





“Therefore, given the benefits of Aadhaar, the age-based policies can be implemented to ensure removal of the perverse incentives. Once small firms know that they would receive no benefit from continuing to remain small despite aging, their natural incentives to grow would get activated. This will generate economic growth and employment,” it said.





Re-orienting Priority Sector Lending (PSL)





According to the survey, as per extant policy, certain targets have been prescribed for banks for lending to the MSME sector that exacerbates perverse incentives to firms to remain small.





“As per PSL guidelines, 7.5 percent of Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) or Credit Equivalent Amount of Off-Balance Sheet Exposure, whichever is higher, is applicable to micro enterprises. Under MSME’s PSL targets, it is necessary to prioritise ‘startups’ and ‘infants’ in high employment elastic sectors. This would enhance direct credit flow to sectors that can create the most jobs in the economy,” the survey stated.





Sunset clause for incentives





The survey then pitched for a sunset clause for every incentive for fostering growth. It recommended a period of five to seven years after which the firm should be able to sustain itself. The policy focus would thereby remain on infant firms.





Focus on high employment, elastic sectors





“The manufacture of rubber and plastic products, electronic and optical products, transport equipment, machinery, basic metals and fabricated metal products, chemicals and chemical products, textiles and leather and leather products, are the sub-sectors with highest employment elasticities.,” the survey stated.





It then pitched for more focus on these high employment elastic sectors in order to step up the impact of growth on employment.

Focus on service sectors with high spillover effects





The survey said that developing key tourist centres will have ripple effects on job creation in areas such as tour and safari guides, hotels, catering and housekeeping staff, shops at tourist spots etc.





“It is possible to identify 10 tourism spots in each of the larger 20 states and five spots in the nine smaller states and build road and air connectivity in these tourist attractions, which would boost economic activity along the entire route and would also reduce the migration of the rural labour force who form a major proportion of the total labour force,” the survey said.





