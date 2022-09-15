MSME Minister Narayan Rane inaugurated the portal for the scheme for promotion of MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) in the NorthEast Region (NER) and Sikkim. The Minister launched the integration of Udyam and NCS portals, which was announced in Budget 2022. A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Ministry of MSME and Common Service Centre (CSC) in connection with the Udyam Registration Portal.

Chairing the 18th meeting of the National Board of MSME (NBMSME), Rane assured that all the valuable suggestions made by the members during the meeting would be considered appropriately. He highlighted the contribution of the MSME sector to GDP, exports, and employment and stressed on the need to address the issue of delayed payments to MSMEs.

During the Board meeting, the Minutes of the 17th meeting of the National Board of MSME held on 23rd March, 2022 were confirmed. It was observed in the Action Taken Report that all recommendations of the 17th meeting had been taken up by the Ministry of MSME and appropriate action had been taken for proper resolution of the relevant issues.

Rane also lauded the launch of the portal pertaining to NER and Sikkim for the promotion and development of MSMEs in the region.