NSIC and Common Service Centres -eGovernance Services join hands to boost MSME sector in villages

The MoU was signed by Ram Mohan Mishra, AS and DC, MSME, and CMD, NSIC, and Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited .

Team SMB
24th Jun 2019
NSIC

The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) signed an MoU with Common Service Centres (CSC)  e-Governance Services India in New Delhi with the aim to enhancing new offerings for the MSME sector by synergising each others' competence, said a government release.


The MoU was signed by Ram Mohan Mishra, AS and DC, MSME, and CMD, NSIC, and Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited .


Ram Mohan Mishra said the MoU will have special focus on providing services to village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) and would lead to exponential growth of village entrepreneurs in the country. The MoU will also enable CSCs to utilise a range of NSIC offerings through the NSIC portal www.msmemart.com.


Dinesh Kumar Tyagi said that CSC will facilitate VLEs and MSMEs through digital empowerment in accessing NSIC’s integrated support services encompassing marketing, finance, technology, and other offerings.


Earlier in May 2019, NSIC signed an MoU with the MSME Ministry for 2019-20 in the presence of Ram Mohan Mishra and MSME Secretary Arun Kumar Panda.


With this, NSIC eyed a 22 percent increase in revenue to Rs 3,100 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 2,540 crore in 2018-19.


In August 2018, NSIC had opened an office in Bhubaneswar to encourage MSMEs, including SC/ST groups. The building has workplaces for different offices such as National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) and others which will work with NSIC for offering help to different MSMEs.


NSIC also signed a MoU with Russia last year to facilitate, assist and provide necessary support to MSMEs of both the countries. With the pact, MSMEs of India and Russia will come together to start joint ventures, transfer of technologies, new business opportunities, and more.

Team SMB

